Africa-developed payroll, HR solution earns prestigious UK accreditation

Desmond Struwig, CEO of CRS.

The Engage payroll and HR suite, exclusively distributed by CRS Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider of solutions and services in the human capital management industry, has received accreditation from His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the UK authority for tax, payment and customs. This means the Engage suite is now officially recognised for use in UK-based payrolls.

“Engage is already trusted by organisations worldwide, from small businesses to large enterprises,” says Desmond Struwig, CEO of CRS. “This accreditation by HMRC is a testament to the software’s exceptional quality and excellence and demonstrates the capability of an African-developed solution to meet international standards.”

Engage distinguishes itself with its innovative features, making it the preferred choice for businesses across diverse industries in search of an advanced payroll and HR solution.

Harnessing cloud computing’s prime benefits, the system offers comprehensive legislative compliance and robust security. Its integrated modules can be customised for any business, integrating seamlessly with most ERP systems such as SAP, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Oracle Fusion.

Engage scales effortlessly from 10 to 100 000 employees, accommodating various work models and streamlining processing with exceptional data-to-dashboard reporting.

Beyond its payroll capabilities, Engage offers a fully integrated HR system to enhance overall efficiency. The software includes a comprehensive employee and manager self-service platform, fostering better communication and interaction within companies. Engage also ensures real-time information reporting compliance by integrating with various entities, including pension funds and banks.

“Achieving HMRC recognition is yet another exciting milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions across the globe and solidifies Engage’s reputation as a reliable and internationally recognised payroll and HR solution,” says Struwig.