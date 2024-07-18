Africa sees 37% surge in cyber attacks - Check Point

Africa experienced the highest average weekly cyber attacks per organisation in Q2 2024, with an average of 2 960 attacks, marking a 37% increase compared to the same period in 2023.
The global average was 1 636 attacks per organisation per week, up 30% compared to the year before.
This is according to new data on Q2 2024 cyber attack trends released by Check Point’s research division.
The division segmented the information based on global volume, industry, and geography.
Data showed that Africa accounted for 1% of all reported ransomware attacks in Q2 2024, showing a 55% decrease from the previous year.
In terms of industry impact, globally, the manufacturing sector was the most affected, representing 29% of publicly extorted ransomware attacks' victims globally, with a 56% YoY increase.
Healthcare followed, accounting for 11% of the attacks, with a 27% increase. The communications and utilities sectors experienced dramatic rises in ransomware incidents, with increases of 177% and 186% respectively.
The research also showed that Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are among the top African countries facing significant cyber threats, with South Africa experiencing an average of 1 450 weekly attacks per organisation, marking a 4% year-on-year (YoY) increase.
Check Point recommends that organisations regularly update and patch systems, implement multi-layered security measures, conduct regular training sessions, and ensure regular backups of critical data, and develop comprehensive incident response plans.
Lionel Dartnall, security engineering manager SADC: Check Point Software Technologies, said “We are encouraged by the work in a number of industries, particularly the financial services sector, which are adopting multi-layered defences, prioritising employee awareness, and implementing proactive threat prevention strategies to safeguard against evolving cyber risks.”
