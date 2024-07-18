Africa sees 37% surge in cyber attacks - Check Point

Lionel Dartnall, security engineering manager, SADC: Check Point Software Technologies.

Africa experienced the highest average weekly cyber attacks per organisation in Q2 2024, with an average of 2 960 attacks, marking a 37% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The global average was 1 636 attacks per organisation per week, up 30% compared to the year before.

This is according to new data on Q2 2024 cyber attack trends released by Check Point’s research division.

Check Point's recommendations: Security posture: Regularly update and patch systems, implement multi-layered security measures.

Training and awareness: Regularly educate employees about the latest cyber threats and phishing tactics.

Advanced threat prevention: Use sandboxing and anti-ransomware tools to detect and block attacks.

Zero trust architecture : Implement strict identity verification for every person and device.

Backups and incident response: Do regular backups of critical data and implement incident response plans.

Network segmentation: Isolate critical systems to limit the spread of attacks.

Vulnerability management: Conduct regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing.

The division segmented the information based on global volume, industry, and geography.

Data showed that Africa accounted for 1% of all reported ransomware attacks in Q2 2024, showing a 55% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of industry impact, globally, the manufacturing sector was the most affected, representing 29% of publicly extorted ransomware attacks' victims globally, with a 56% YoY increase.

Healthcare followed, accounting for 11% of the attacks, with a 27% increase. The communications and utilities sectors experienced dramatic rises in ransomware incidents, with increases of 177% and 186% respectively.

The research also showed that Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are among the top African countries facing significant cyber threats, with South Africa experiencing an average of 1 450 weekly attacks per organisation, marking a 4% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Check Point recommends that organisations regularly update and patch systems, implement multi-layered security measures, conduct regular training sessions, and ensure regular backups of critical data, and develop comprehensive incident response plans.

Lionel Dartnall, security engineering manager SADC: Check Point Software Technologies, said “We are encouraged by the work in a number of industries, particularly the financial services sector, which are adopting multi-layered defences, prioritising employee awareness, and implementing proactive threat prevention strategies to safeguard against evolving cyber risks.”