A total of 66 operators in Africa have already launched commercial 5G services. (Image source: iStock)

Africa’s 5G challenge is shifting from launching networks, to expanding adoption, strengthening capabilities and turning infrastructure into sustainable value.

This is according to Kenechi Okeleke, senior director at GSM Association (GSMA) Intelligence, providing industry insights on 5G deployment on the African continent.

Okeleke was among the speakers at the Mobile Broadband Summit Africa, held this week on the sidelines of the Africa Tech Festival, in Cape Town.

He explained that 5G momentum is steadily building across Africa, with 66 operators across the continent having already launched commercial 5G services.

However, the number of total 5G connections in Africa is only at 5% compared to the global average of 37%, meaning Africa is now moving into a more challenging phase in its 5G development.

“The first phase was the launch of 5G services. We were all excited to see new network launches across different markets. Today, 37 countries across Africa have commercial 5G services, but we’re not moving into scale. There is a need to scale beyond coverage, to scale to consumers and businesses, beyond the urban areas that we already know about.

“For the operators, the big question is around value – how are they going to make money out of the investments they are putting into 5G. Monetising usage also becomes very important.”

To scale 5G, Okeleke stated, requires more than network availability.

GSMA Intelligence’s annual 5G index shows the leading markets in North America, Asia and Europe focus on combining advanced networks and efficient networks with a clear monetisation journey, he noted.

For Africa, he said, there is a need to strengthen the foundations of scaling 5G. “In terms of coverage, a lot has been achieved in some markets; for example, in South Africa, with over 50% population coverage. In some other markets, it’s approaching that 50% mark.

“Progress has been made but in most countries across the region, 5G remains concentrated in major urban cities. Affordability is also an issue, especially around devices...memory costs have increased the cost of devices.

“We have seen in many markets that 5G devices are becoming more expensive for consumers, making it a big challenge for how to ramp up adoption among consumers.

“The immediate priority is to create larger addressable markets, not simply a larger 5G footprint. Expanding that addressable market also means improving the ability of consumers to afford 5G devices to be able to go online.”

In South Africa, mobile data-only network operator Rain became the first telco to activate a commercial 5G network in September 2019.

Fellow mobile operators MTN, Telkom and Vodacom followed suit in 2020, rolling out 5G in the country at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa assigned temporary spectrum, to ease network congestion and maintain good quality of broadband services for consumers.

In February last year, late entrant Cell C indicated plans to roll out 5G connectivity in the “next couple of months”. In August, it was reported that South Africa’s fourth-biggest mobile operator quietly went live for customers with 5G-capable devices in coverage areas, without a formal launch event or dedicated commercial 5G propositions.

Okeleke highlighted some priority areas for the ecosystem in Africa. These include creating addressable markets through spectrum, affordable devices and stronger adoption; modernising existing networks to extract more from the infrastructure that is already deployed; and densifying where value is visible – high traffic urban areas, network clusters and industrial zones.

“Africa does not need to replicate other regions’ 5G journeys, rather it needs to build a model around its demand, around its economies and around opportunities in the region,” he concluded.