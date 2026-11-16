SA’s 5G expansion fails to deliver faster networks

Median 5G download speeds declined by 26.4%, from 205.19Mbps to 150.98Mbps, while 4G speeds dropped by 11% to 32.70Mbps. (Image source: iStock)

South Africa’s expanding 5G footprint is yet to translate into widespread adoption, or significantly better mobile network performance, with customer satisfaction declining across both mobile and fixed broadband markets, according to a new report by Ookla.

The report, authored by Karim Yaici, lead industry analyst for the Middle East and Africa at Ookla, shows that 5G availability has improved substantially, with the technology detected in 47% of scanned locations in October 2026, up from 14.4% in 2023.

However, 5G accounted for only about 18% of South Africa’s mobile connections in the third quarter of 2026, according to GSMA Intelligence estimates. 4G continued to dominate, representing close to 80% of connections.

The findings highlight a gap between network infrastructure investment and consumer adoption, with affordability, device penetration and uneven coverage continuing to constrain the benefits of next-generation connectivity.

Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence data shows South Africa’s national median mobile download speed increased by 6.5% over two years, from 52.31Mbps in the third quarter of 2024, to 55.71Mbps in the third quarter of 2026.

However, performance within individual network technologies deteriorated over the same period.

Median 5G download speeds declined by 26.4%, from 205.19Mbps to 150.98Mbps, while 4G speeds dropped by 11% to 32.70Mbps.

Yaici attributes the slight improvement in overall mobile speeds to the growing proportion of users connecting to faster 5G networks, rather than improvements in the underlying performance of either technology.

“5G was likely behind the modest improvement in national throughput because of the growing number of users (and Speedtest samples). Both 4G and 5G throughput declined over the last nine quarters,” the report states.

He says 5G delivers nearly five times the download speed and almost double the upload speed of 4G, meaning increased adoption helped lift the national median despite declining speeds across both technologies.

Urban-rural connectivity divide

The report also highlights significant differences in 5G coverage and adoption between provinces.

According to Independent Communications Authority of South Africa figures cited by Ookla, 5G population coverage reached 58% in 2025, compared with 38.4% in 2023. Meanwhile, 4G/LTE coverage reached 99.5% of the population.

The Western Cape recorded the highest 5G population coverage at 89%, followed by Gauteng at 74% and Mpumalanga at 63%.

However, rural 5G coverage averaged just 30.7% nationally, falling to 7% in the Eastern Cape.

Ookla's analysis of Speedtest samples between January and October 2026 found that Gauteng and the Western Cape recorded the highest 5G sample shares, at 48% each. Limpopo recorded the lowest at 29%.

The differences broadly reflect urbanisation levels, although the report notes that operator deployment, device penetration and network quality also influence adoption.

“Despite broad coverage, 5G adoption remains heavily localised in urban areas, while rural access lags significantly behind,” Yaici says.

Fibre growth fails to improve speeds

South Africa’s fixed broadband market has also experienced considerable infrastructure growth, particularly through fibre expansion, but this has not resulted in substantial improvements in national download speeds.

Ookla says the country had more than 3.26 million fixed broadband subscribers in September 2025, representing 19.3% year-on-year growth.

Fibre-to-the-home and fibre-to-the-building subscriptions increased by 22% to 3.01 million, while digital subscriber line subscriptions declined by 6%.

Fixed-wireless access, which is excluded from the fixed broadband subscriber base, grew by 39% to 1.26 million subscriptions.

Despite the expansion, median fixed broadband download speeds increased only marginally, from 47.75Mbps in the third quarter of 2024, to 50.83Mbps in the third quarter of 2026.

Ookla says the widespread use of entry-level broadband packages is one of the factors holding back national performance.

Its analysis found that nearly half of fixed broadband Speedtest samples recorded speeds below 50Mbps, while only 8.6% exceeded 250Mbps.

Entry-level fibre packages typically offer speeds of between 10Mbps and 30Mbps, while the most accessible packages generally fall within the 20Mbps to 40Mbps range, costing between R300 and R500 a month.

The report says 50Mbps packages are commonly priced between R500 and R700 a month, while packages offering 100Mbps and above remain premium options that are beyond the reach of many households.

South Africa ranked 116th globally and eighth in Africa for fixed broadband performance in the September 2026 Speedtest Global Index.

Its mobile performance was considerably stronger, with the country ranking 66th globally, first in Sub-Saharan Africa and second on the continent behind Algeria.

Customer satisfaction deteriorates

The infrastructure and performance challenges are also reflected in declining customer sentiment.

Ookla's Net Promoter Score (NPS) data shows mobile customer satisfaction fell from a peak of -15.2 in 2024 to -23.9 by October 2026.

Fixed broadband NPS also deteriorated, declining from -13.4 to -20.5 over the same period.

The report suggests poor network performance, coverage gaps and affordability concerns could be contributing to consumer dissatisfaction.

Yaici argues that investment needs to translate into tangible improvements in the services consumers receive.

The report identifies expanding broadband infrastructure in underserved areas, improving service quality in urban centres and introducing more affordable packages as priorities for the industry.

Infrastructure-sharing initiatives

Several regulatory and industry initiatives could help address the connectivity gaps.

ICASA’s IMT Roadmap 2026 and National Radio Frequency Plan 2026 provides for the future assignment of additional spectrum, including the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1.5GHz, 2.3GHz, 3.3GHz and 3.5GHz bands.

The regulator is also consulting on how to allocate spectrum previously reserved for the wireless open access network, following the withdrawal of the reservation.

Meanwhile, the Association of Comms and Technology, which represents Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, Rain and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, applied to the Competition Commission in August 2026 for a five-year exemption from certain provisions of the Competition Act.

The proposed exemption would allow operators to share network deployment plans, identify underserved areas and coordinate investment in passive infrastructure, including towers, masts, ducts and backup power systems.

If approved, the arrangement could reduce the costs associated with expanding connectivity into rural areas.

Ookla also points to satellite connectivity as an increasingly important part of South Africa's broadband landscape, complementing terrestrial mobile and fibre networks.

It cites Herotel's planned 2027 launch of its evry satellite broadband service, powered by Amazon Leo, and the availability of Eutelsat OneWeb low-Earth-orbit services through Q-KON.

The report concludes that South Africa's next telecommunications development phase will depend on translating infrastructure expansion and regulatory initiatives into better-performing, more affordable services.