Pretoria tops download speeds among SA cities

Soshanguve has the slowest median mobile download speed at 29.27Mbps.

Pretoria has the fastest median mobile download speed among South Africa’s most populous cities, recording 76.03Mbps.

This is according to network intelligence firm Ookla’s South Africa H2 2024 Connectivity Report, based on research conducted from July to December 2024.

According to the report, Bloemfontein (69.02Mbps) was second, followed by Johannesburg in third (62.55Mbps).

At the other end of the scale, Ookla notes Soshanguve had the slowest median mobile download speed at 29.27Mbps, followed by Durban (44.24Mbps) and Pietermaritzburg (46.33Mbps).

MTN was the fastest provider across four cities, says Ookla.

The report reveals Vodacom was the fastest 5G provider in South Africa during 2H 2024. It recorded a median 5G download speed of 227.92Mbps and an upload speed of 14.75Mbps.

It adds that MTN offered the best 5G gaming and video streaming experiences in South Africa during 2H 2024, according to the firm’s Speedtest Intelligence data.

Ookla’s methodology for fastest network is determined by speed score, which combines download and upload performance, and is based on modern chipsets, in order to remove the impact on network performance of older devices.

According to the firm, MTN was the fastest mobile provider in SA during this period, based on Speedtest Intelligence data for all technologies combined, with a speed score of 97.32.

It points out that MTN led on median download speed, recording 77.13Mbps, ahead of next placed Vodacom, which recorded 55.95Mbps, and Cell C with 44.07Mbps.

MTN also led the market on median upload speed, with 13.81Mbps, and the lowest latency with 36 milliseconds.

The mobile operator also recorded the best mobile network consistency in the country, with 92.8% of its samples meeting or exceeding the threshold of 5Mbps download and 1Mbps upload throughput.

It also had the best 5G consistency in the market, with 87.7% of samples meeting or exceeding the threshold of 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload, Ookla states.

MTN recorded the highest 5G availability in SA during this period, based on Speedtest Intelligence data, with 40.3% of its users accessing its 5G network a majority of the time.

It also recorded the best mobile video experience in SA, with a video streaming score of 64.12. MTN also provided the best 5G video experience in the market, with a 5G video streaming score of 82.89.

MWeb recorded the highest overall connectivity score among South African internet service providers during 2H 2024.

Ookla explains that the overall connectivity score combines the speed score, as well as web browsing and video streaming performance.