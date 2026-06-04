African payments reach inflection point

Willie Engelbrecht, director of solutions architecture at Interfile.

Many organisations across Africa are focusing heavily on payment processing technologies, but the real challenge lies in what happens after a payment is made, according to Willie Engelbrecht, director of solutions architecture at Interfile.

Engelbrecht argues that while the African payments industry has spent the past decade investing in faster payment rails, digital wallets, QR codes, mobile money platforms and real-time payment systems, many enterprises continue to struggle with settlement, reconciliation and visibility across complex payment ecosystems.

He says traditional payment gateways have become highly effective at handling transaction initiation, channel connectivity and payment authorisation, but are not designed to manage the full lifecycle of a payment.

“Gateways are excellent at answering a single question: was a payment request accepted?” Engelbrecht asks.

However, he says modern enterprises increasingly need answers to more complex questions, including whether funds settled correctly, whether financial systems updated accurately, whether ledgers balanced correctly and which transactions failed or required reversals.

“These are not gateway problems. They are lifecycle problems.”

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According to Engelbrecht, organisations such as municipalities, utilities and regulated enterprises are increasingly discovering that processing a payment is only one step in a much broader financial workflow.

He argues that payments should be viewed as events within a larger distributed system rather than isolated transactions.

This shift, he says, is driving growing interest in payment orchestration platforms and electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) solutions.

Unlike payment gateways, he notes that orchestration platforms sit above payment rails and integrate multiple banking, settlement and enterprise systems.

“Their responsibility is not moving money faster, but making sense of money once it moves,” Engelbrecht notes.

He says payment orchestration introduces capabilities that are becoming increasingly important in modern payment environments, including bank-agnostic routing, end-to-end transaction correlation, automated reconciliation, exception management and audit-ready traceability.

These capabilities allow organisations to track the complete payment lifecycle, from billing and payment through settlement, posting and outstanding balances.

The need for greater visibility is becoming more urgent as South Africa and other African markets continue their transition towards faster and real-time payment systems.

Engelbrecht warns that real-time payments reduce the opportunity for manual intervention when errors occur.

“Settlement happens before humans can intervene. Volumes scale faster than manual reconciliation. Exceptions propagate instantly across systems,” he says.

As a result, he believes competitive differentiation will increasingly depend not on the ability to process payments but on the ability to explain and account for them.

The emergence of digital identity systems could further transform payment ecosystems.

Engelbrecht says South Africa’s move towards national digital identity capabilities will increasingly link payments to verified identities and specific obligations, creating new demands for governance, reconciliation and auditability.

“When identity becomes a reusable digital service rather than a document presented at a point in time, payments are no longer isolated financial events,” he says.

In such an environment, he points out that payment orchestration platforms will play a critical role in connecting identity verification, payment execution and settlement processes while maintaining an auditable record of activity.

Engelbrecht argues that enterprises must evolve beyond traditional systems of record towards what he describes as “systems of understanding” that provide cross-system visibility, contextual awareness and operational explainability.

This, he says, will also create the foundation for more meaningful analytics and intelligent automation embedded directly within payment processes.

“The next phase of payments innovation will not be defined by new rails,” Engelbrecht concludes.

“It will be defined by architectures that connect rails to reality – architectures that understand who is transacting, what they are paying for, where the money went, and why the outcome makes sense.”

While payment gateways will remain a critical part of payments infrastructure, he argues that future innovation will increasingly centre on orchestration, visibility and lifecycle management rather than payment initiation alone.