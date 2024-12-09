African SAP User Group announces #SAPHILA2025

Duke Mathebula, chairman of AFSUG.

The African SAP User Group (AFSUG) has announced that its SAPHILA 2025 conference will take place from 1 to 3 June 2025 at the Sun City Convention Centre.

Under the theme ‘transcend beyond boundaries’, the event is especially relevant because the end of 2025 marks the end of mainstream maintenance for older SAP ERP systems – particularly ECC 6.0 Enhancement Pack 5 and earlier versions.

“This is a crucial moment for SAP customers," says Duke Mathebula, chairman of AFSUG. "This shift represents a significant technological change in SAP’s history and reflects the organisation's push towards its next-generation cloud ERP platform, S/4HANA."



Mathebula says S/4HAN is a "more modern, flexible and future-ready platform, offering businesses the opportunity to unlock greater efficiency, innovation and competitive advantage."

SAPHILA was launched in 2001 and is considered a flagship event for SAP users in Africa.

The 2025 edition will cover pressing themes such as digital transformation, cloud adoption, AI advancements, and industry-specific SAP solutions. Key discussion points will include SAP’s S/4HANA Cloud offerings, deployment options for private and public cloud, and strategies for seamless cloud migrations.

Koosh Panday, an AFSUG board member and SAPHILA chairman, adds that AFSUG invites all African SAP customers, partners, and thought leaders to join the conference and engage in the conversations at SAPHILA 2025.