Africa’s AI story is not Silicon Valley’s and that’s good news

Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer, DCC Technologies.

When it comes to AI, much of the global conversation is dominated by Silicon Valley. We read about massive cloud investments, vast data centres, and the push to scale at speed. But Africa’s story is different. The context we operate in is shaped by uneven infrastructure, cost constraints, regulatory realities, and customer readiness. Copy-pasting someone else’s model does not work here.

I see this difference daily in conversations with our reseller partners. They are excited about the possibilities of AI, but they are also pragmatic. They know that the power cuts we live with, the gaps in broadband access, and the need to keep data inside our borders all shape what is possible today. For many, it is not about chasing hype. It is about building solutions that actually run, that customers can trust, and that businesses can afford.

That is why we need to be intentional about the way we talk about AI in Africa. A strategy designed for California, with endless bandwidth and near-limitless capital, is not realistic here. But that does not mean Africa is behind. It means we have to design differently.

For some sectors, that design starts close to home. Banks cannot risk data sovereignty breaches. Hospitals cannot afford to lose access to diagnostic tools because of a weak connection. Manufacturers and mines need AI systems that can keep operations safe and efficient in real time. In these cases, on-prem solutions provide resilience, control, and security. They are not “old fashioned.” They are fit for purpose.

That does not mean cloud has no role to play. Far from it. Cloud is an incredible enabler when it comes to collaboration, scaling workloads, and accessing global innovation. But the right answer in Africa is often hybrid. Start with what must stay local for performance and compliance, and extend to the cloud where it adds value. This pragmatic balance is what turns AI from a buzzword into a business tool.

I believe this is where Africa’s opportunity lies. We do not need to mimic Silicon Valley to succeed. We can build an AI journey that reflects our realities, plays to our strengths, and grows in step with our markets. That might look smaller in scale at first, but it can be more resilient, more affordable, and more trusted.

The organisations that approach AI in this way, grounded in context rather than hype, will be the ones that make it work for their customers. They will move past the noise and deliver real outcomes. And in doing so, they will prove that Africa’s path to innovation is not a copy of someone else’s story. It is our own.