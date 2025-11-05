Africa’s captains of industry detail digital demands

Gerald Kasimu, partner and head of advisory, KPMG East Africa.

Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into organisations’ processes and systems, including into workforce roles and responsibilities, is among the top pressures business leaders grapple with.

This is according to African CEOs, who also list cyber security and digital resilience among pressing business risks.

These insights were detailed during a presentation of the KPMG 2025 Africa CEO Outlook Survey, which was unpacked during a hybrid event, with the in-person session hosted in Nairobi.

Part of KPMG’s 11-year global CEO survey, the Africa edition details the perspectives of 130 CEOs across South, East and West Africa, focusing on key economic sectors. The survey seeks to provide insight into CEOs’ mindset, strategies and planning tactics.

Gerald Kasimu, partner and head of advisory at KPMG East Africa, who presented the findings, explained: “To implement AI, you’ve got to have the right capabilities and skills within the organisation.

“There is an emphasis on cyber security and digital risk resilience. For the last six or seven years, cyber has been one of the top three focus areas for chief executives.”

Despite the pressing challenges, Kasimu said CEOs have largely decided to increase their investments in these areas for business expansion and future organisational success.

As a result, the KPMG survey highlights that heading into 2026, AI has emerged as the top strategic priority for African CEOs.

According to the report, African leaders say they are already investing in AI to drive operational efficiency and long-term resilience.

Kasimu pointed out that across Africa, one in two CEOs have indicated they are spending between 10% and 20% of their budget investments in AI. This outpaces global counterparts, where seven in 10 are spending 20% of their budgets on AI.

He noted: “In terms of the level of confidence in keeping pace with the developments in AI adoption, operations of workflow and workforce, you can see that the level of confidence is encouraging.

“We are moving at the right pace, with about 45% of the CEOs [in the survey] in Africa expressing confidence. Another 32% is cautiously optimistic and there are some on the extreme who are highly confident at just under 10% in Africa. And then there’s a group that is somewhat uncertain, which are yet to start to focus on AI.”

The survey shows that 90% of global CEOs say their boards are ready to navigate the adoption of advanced technologies and strategic use of AI to drive business growth.

On the African front, the continent has a bit of work to do, as about 59% agree their boards are ready, while 21% say they are not ready, according to Kasimu. “There's some catch-up for us on that front.”

African CEOs indicate infrastructure gaps complicate progress of technology and AI adoption on the continent.

This, as many African organisations still face unreliable power supply, limited broadband connectivity, and outdated computing systems that restrict the use of data-intensive AI solutions.

“To deploy and scale AI, African organisations are faced with three options: build, buy or partner. Each organisation must weigh the pros and cons of building, buying, or partnering for AI solutions. There is no one-size-fits-all-approach.

“The right strategy depends on the organisation’s existing capabilities, risk appetite and strategic objectives,” commented Joelene Pierce, CEO designate of KPMG South Africa.

“A sustainable approach should be shaped by the business context, the desired outcomes, and the ability to scale and govern AI effectively.”

Seeking AI skills

Talent remains central to AI adoption and organisational transformation, with 81% of African CEOs believing that upskilling in AI will directly impact their success.

The survey adds that 67% of African CEOs are redeploying staff into AI-enabled roles and 88% expect to increase headcount.

Furthermore, the survey indicates that only 15% of Africa CEOs report generational gaps in critical future skills such as AI adoption (30% globally).

In terms of workforce strategy, regionally, there are similar strategies to long-term workforce changes in response to AI, with West Africa leading the way across two key areas: redesigning roles and career paths to reflect AI collaboration (65%) and deploying staff from traditional roles to AI-enabled roles (70%).

In East Africa, CEOs are leading the way when it comes to hiring new talent with AI and tech capabilities (62%), with Southern Africa also placing a similar focus in these areas.

Tola Adeyemi, CEO of KPMGWest Africa, stated: “Today’s CEO is expected to be more than just a strategicthinker; they must also embrace digital and AI literacy, lead culturaltransformation, and demonstrate agility in decision-making under pressure.

“The demands extend far beyond the boardroom; modern leadership requires CEOs to be communicators, innovators and champions of change. These are the capabilities shaping the future of the profession.”