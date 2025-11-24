Africa’s clean energy transition receives €7bn backing

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.

The European Union (EU) has pledged €7 billion (R139 billion) to accelerate renewable energy rollout across the African continent.

The announcement, which was made at the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the weekend, is in line with the continent’s clean-power transition.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the pledge during the Global Citizen Scaling Up Renewables in Africa event, saying Europe was committed to standing with African nations now and in future.

“I’m delighted to pledge on behalf of Team Europe an additional €7 billion for renewables in Africa. This is basically Europe standing with you now and in future,” said Von der Leyen.

The EU commitment forms part of a broader global effort championed by Global Citizen to mobilise new investment for clean energy infrastructure across the continent.

Von der Leyen explained that counting all contributions made since November last year, the Scaling Up Renewables in Africa campaign has now reached a total of €15.5 billion (R309 billion).

“What a great journey…the world has stepped up for Africa. [The] commitments announced will generate almost 27 gigawatts of clean power and will bring renewable electricity to 17.5 million households. This is more than funding. This is power for millions of people, fuel for progress and this is hope for the future.”

Von der Leyen highlighted that of the €2 trillion invested globally in clean energy last year, only 2% was in Africa.

The new pledges aim to catalyse further public and private investment in solar, wind and grid-strengthening projects across Africa.

Global Citizen CEO and co-founder Hugh Evans said the scale of the pledges marks a turning point for Africa’s energy transition.

“This is what extraordinary leadership looks like: partnership grounded in ambition and focused on impact,” Evans said, adding that the commitments will double the continent’s current renewable energy capability.

“This is what real progress looks like. This is what happens when global citizens take action, when millions of people raise their voices and demand a cleaner, more just energy future for Africa.”