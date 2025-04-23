Africa’s cyber security talent on show at SS25 hackathon

Africa’s future cyber security specialists and innovators will soon convene at the ITWeb Security Summit 2025 for the annual hackathon.

The annual ITWeb Security Summit, now in its 20th year, will once again serves as a platform to showcase Africa’s tech talent, with the eagerly anticipated hackathon initiative (#SS25HACK) scheduled for 3 and 4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Sponsored by the Department of Economic Development & Tourism, Geekulcha, Snode, CompTIA, IITPSA and ISACA SA Chapter, the hackathon will challenge participants to leverage the power of AI to enhance cyber resilience.

Participants are expected to focus on solutions that use AI to predict, detect and mitigate cyber threats in real-time, ensuring systems remain secure and adaptive to evolving risks.

Africa’s future innovators will be under the watchful eye of seasoned professional mentors – including Steve Jump, director, strategist, coach and mentor; Bernard Mashala, endpoint security and IT operations specialist at Transnet; Muzi Ntombela, CIO at CPSI; Thulani Mabuza, business and cyber security mentorship manager at Orange Cyberdefense; Ivan Regasek, CEO at ITWeb; and Tiyani Nghonyama, COO at Geekulcha.

They will ensure that teams benefit from the experience and understand why collaboration and skills transfer is critical to the continent’s ability to build the next generation of resilient cyber security technologies – whether it’s AI-driven threat detection, automated response systems or AI-powered security analytics.

#SS25HACK will run concurrently with the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, promising an electrifying atmosphere of innovation and skill-building.

Organisers stress that the hackathon serves as a vital catalyst for skills enhancement, empowering ICT students, techpreneurs and cyber security enthusiasts to stay ahead of the curve.

The top three achievers in the 2025 ITWeb Security hackathon will each be awarded a one-year free individual membership to the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA).

The IITPSA is the only SAQA recognised and IFIP IP3 accredited professional body for ICT practitioners in SA.

The organisation says this one-year membership will provide opportunities to develop skills, network with professionals and build careers.

Winners will need to complete the IITPSA application process to secure membership of the institute.



