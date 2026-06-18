Africa’s cyber security wake-up call: Why the enemy is already inside

Lorna Hardie, Regional Director – Africa, Check Point Software Technologies.

Traditional cyber security approaches have spoilt us.

For years, many organisations believed that if they built high enough digital walls – firewalls, perimeter controls, access gates – they could keep the enemy out. It was a comforting model. It was also incomplete.

Because today, the greatest threats are often not battering at the gates. They are already inside.

Research consistently shows that e-mail remains one of the most common entry points for cyber attacks. One click on a malicious link, one compromised credential, one convincing impersonation attempt – and an attacker can bypass millions invested in traditional perimeter defences.

This reality matters everywhere. But it matters especially in Africa.

The continent’s remarkable pace of digitisation, entrepreneurial energy and growing integration into the global economy make it one of the most exciting growth regions in the world. They also make it an increasingly attractive target for cyber criminals.

According to Check Point’s African Perspectives on Cyber Security Report 2025, an organisation in Africa faced 3 153 attack attempts per week compared with 1 963 globally.

As African businesses expand cloud adoption, embrace hybrid work, modernise operations and connect markets across borders, the attack surface grows with them.

But this should not be a story of vulnerability.

It should be a story of opportunity.

A defining moment for African cyber security

Over the past year, I have seen a significant shift in how African organisations view cyber security. It is no longer seen simply as a defensive IT requirement. Increasingly, it is recognised as a driver of digital growth, business confidence and competitive advantage.

This change in mindset is critical.

The most forward-looking organisations are moving away from reactive models – waiting for alerts, responding to incidents, cleaning up damage – and towards predictive, preventative strategies that stop attacks before they spread.

That shift is particularly important in Africa, where many organisations must balance ambitious growth plans with skills shortages, lean teams and limited resources.

Why AI is changing the game

Artificial intelligence is transforming cyber security because it allows defenders to move at machine speed.

Automation can identify suspicious behaviour faster, reduce noise, accelerate response times and simplify complex operations. For pan-African businesses operating across multiple countries, regulatory environments and infrastructure realities, this is becoming essential.

AI-driven platforms also deliver something many organisations have lacked for years: visibility.

Leaders need a unified view across networks, cloud environments, endpoints, mobile devices and remote users.

Without that visibility, risk hides in silos. With it, security becomes smarter, faster and more strategic.

Just as importantly, advanced technology helps level the playing field against increasingly sophisticated attackers who are themselves using automation and AI to scale their efforts.

The boardroom has woken up

Another encouraging development across Africa is the rise in executive-level engagement.

Boards and senior leaders increasingly understand that cyber security is not an IT issue alone. It is directly linked to reputation, customer trust, regulatory compliance, operational continuity and shareholder value.

That is a major step forward.

When leadership owns cyber risk, organisations make better investment decisions, respond faster to change and build resilience into growth strategies from day one.

Prevention is better than recovery

The organisations making the greatest progress are those embracing prevention-first strategies.

They are reducing successful attacks, improving resilience, lowering operational costs and freeing teams to focus on innovation rather than remediation.

In today’s environment, recovery is necessary. Prevention is smarter.

Africa’s opportunity to lead

Africa has never lacked creativity, resilience or the ability to leapfrog legacy models.

That same spirit can now be applied to cyber security.