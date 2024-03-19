Africa’s first metaverse joins global alliance

It is hoped that joining OMA3 will enable the growth and development of Africarare and Ubuntuland.

Africarare, dubbed Africa’s first metaverse, has been inducted as a member of the board of the Switzerland-based Open Metaverse Alliance for Web3 (OMA3).

OMA3 is a collaboration of Web3 metaverse platform creators. The global organisation says its goal is to ensure virtual land, digital assets, ideas and services are highly-interoperable between platforms and transparent to all communities.

Developed by Johannesburg-based innovation company Mann Made, Africarare is a 3D virtual reality immersive hub.

The artificial intelligence-powered Web3 platform enables connection, collaboration and e-commerce services among individuals, brands and communities, providing tools that enhance artistic expression.

Africarare says its membership grants it access to resources, expertise and collaborative potential, accelerating the growth and development of Africarare and Ubuntuland, its virtual land.

The OMA3 board comprises organisations from various sectors, including Animoca Brands, Yuga Labs, The Sandbox Game, Upland, Unstoppable Domains, Alien Worlds, Superworld, Wivity and My Neighbour Alice.

Mic Mann, Africarare co-founder and CEO, notes: “Joining the OMA3 global metaverse network represents a monumental opportunity for Africa to showcase and share its distinctive creativity, culture, design and heritage.

“The advent of Web3 promises a revolution in our digital lives, and we are committed to building an open, interoperable and barrier-free metaverse.”

OMA3 says it is dedicated to enabling a user-owned metaverse across the globe. To meet this goal, the alliance produces specifications, runs open-source projects and operates Web3 infrastructure.

Robby Yung, CEO of Animoca Brands and vice-chairman of OMA3, comments: “The interoperability of content in Web3 is one of the key pillars of building the open metaverse, and achieving that goal is not easy.

“We at OMA3 believe it should be community-led, and so we are pleased to welcome Africarare as a new board member and look forward to working together.”