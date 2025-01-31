AfriGIS, Go Fourth partner to tackle SA’s skills shortage, youth unemployment through IT systems development training programme

Tackling SA's youth unemployment.

AfriGIS, a leader in location-based data solutions, has partnered with Go Fourth, an accredited training provider, to launch a transformative professional learning programme aimed at addressing South Africa’s critical skills shortage in software development. This innovative initiative will not only help tackle South Africa’s youth unemployment but also fulfil a growing global demand for skilled IT professionals in the fast-evolving tech landscape.

The 12-month programme combines six months of classroom training at Go Fourth’s campus with six months of on-the-job training at AfriGIS. The course is designed to provide participants with practical skills and hands-on experience in IT systems development, including database design, C# and Java development, as well as AWS Cloud technology. Graduates will also receive international certifications, including the AWS Cloud Practitioner certification.

“Software development is a scarce skill, not just in South Africa but globally, and we are excited to play a role in bridging this gap by investing in our youth,” said Rochelle Mountany, AfriGIS Chief Executive Officer. “By offering mentorship, exposure to industry experts and the opportunity to earn international qualifications, we’re not only empowering young people but also strengthening our own talent pipeline. This partnership with Go Fourth demonstrates our commitment to developing the next generation of IT professionals.”

Go Fourth, accredited by the MICT SETA, QCTO and the Institute of Chartered IT Professionals (ICITP), is known for delivering high-quality, up-to-date training programmes. Its commitment to offering a professional learning programme aligned with the National Qualification Framework (NQF) ensures that learners receive the most relevant and industry-recognised qualifications available.

“We’re proud to partner with AfriGIS to offer a programme that provides young people with the skills they need to succeed in the technology sector,” said Brad Thomas, Go Fourth Sales and Marketing Director. “Our programme focuses on equipping learners with practical experience, from database design to cloud technology, preparing them for the rapidly changing demands of the global tech industry.”

Joseph Mashiloane, a former graduate of AfriGIS's initial learnership programme, is a testament to the success of this initiative. Following his completion of the programme, Mashiloane was appointed as a Junior Developer, steadily progressed to Senior Developer, and is now the .Net Developers’ Team Lead. He credits the programme for providing him with the skills and experience needed to succeed in the tech industry.

“Since 2012, the learnership programme has served as my launchpad to success as I progressed from a learner to .Net Team Lead. Each step forward has been a testament to the power of dedication, continuous learning and the unwavering support of my mentors and the great team I grew to cherish,” said Mashiloane. “I encourage more IT organisations to do more learnership programmes as it bridges the gap between graduates completing school and the corporate space.”

In the past, AfriGIS has successfully absorbed promising learners into permanent employment roles, ensuring they are not just trained, but integrated into the company’s core teams. With the launch of this new programme, AfriGIS aims to continue this track record of success, contributing to the growth of the local IT workforce and reducing the skills gap in the software development sector.

The programme also provides exposure to cutting-edge technologies such as AWS Cloud, helping participants stay ahead in an industry increasingly driven by cloud computing and big data.

“This year, we’re bringing in six individuals for the professional learning programme, with three of them already junior employees in our team,” said Christa Welthagen, HR Executive at AfriGIS. “AfriGIS has a heart for the youth of South Africa and our goal is not just to equip them with technical skills, but to ensure they are ready for long-term success in the IT field.”

The AfriGIS-Go Fourth partnership is a key step towards addressing South Africa’s IT skills shortage, which is estimated at over 70 000 high-value digital jobs. Through this collaboration, both organisations aim to provide young people with a pathway to meaningful careers in one of the fastest-growing industries globally.