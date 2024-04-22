AfriLabs expands innovation hubs network

Members of AfriLabs leverage shared knowledge and opportunities for collaboration and learning.

African hubs network AfriLabs has added 16 new hubs to its membership network across Africa, with three South African-based centres.

Claimed to be the largest network of technology and innovation hubs across Africa, AfriLabs was founded in 2011 to build a community around rapidly-emerging tech hubs − innovation spaces that serve as meeting points and communities for developers, entrepreneurs and investors.

It has now added innovation hubs from SA, Eastern Africa, North Africa and Western Africa to support a total of 478 centres across 53 African countries.

The hubs joining from SA are the Silulo Foundation, the University of the Western Cape's Future-Innovation Lab and entrepreneurship support platform DigBiz Network.

From North Africa, AfriLabs has welcomed Redstart Tunisia, Iley’com, Impact Partner, Future Islands and EgyptInnovate.

Meanwhile, Western Africa sees the inclusion of Couveuse Papricai, EarlyFounders Labs, ACity Technology & Entrepreneurship Foundation, Zebox West Africa and OnlineHubNG.

Eastern Africa welcomes C4DLab-Computing for Development Lab, Agri Frontier Growth Hub and JASIRI.

“We’re thrilled to extend a warm welcome to our 16 newest members joining the vibrant AfriLabs innovation and technology family,” says Mayssa Mrabet, director of the community at AfriLabs.

“We celebrate reaching this significant milestone as our network expands from 462 to 478 hubs, represented in 260 cities across 53 African nations. It fills us with immense pride to embrace these fresh additions, united in our shared mission to foster robust entrepreneurship collaboration throughout the continent. Together, we’re paving the way for a stronger, more dynamic future in African innovation.”

“Our entry into the innovation and entrepreneurship development space was driven by a combination of passion and a desire to catalyse holistic change that will have economic impact on our communities and nation,” notes David Ogunshola, founder of EarlyFounders Labs.

“When we got to see and hear the work AfriLabs was doing across the continent, we knew we needed to become a part of this community. We feel very excited to be joining a community of like-minded impact creators, who not only talk about problems, but are doing things to solve them, and we look forward to collaborations, partnerships and more impact within the AfriLabs network.”

AfriLabs says it works with multiple stakeholders to unlock Africa’s potential and drive sustainable economic growth across the continent through investment, innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

It provides its member hubs with access to resources, capacity-building programmes and networking opportunities to scale their impact.

Andrew Ritchie, MD of Agri Frontier Hub, comments: “This milestone underscores our commitment to fostering innovation in agriculture across Africa. We are eager to tap into this vibrant ecosystem, leveraging shared knowledge and connections to not only enhance our initiatives but also contribute significantly to the continent’s sustainable development.”