Agentic AI platform addresses key challenges in IT today

Francois Seegers, AI and ITO Product Manager at Blue Turtle Technologies.

An open platform approach can help IT overcome several of its key challenges, including addressing complexity, achieving digital transformation and harnessing generative AI.

This is according to speakers at an Executive Forum in Sandton hosted by value-added distributor New Island Technologies, BMC Helix and Blue Turtle, in partnership with ITWeb.

The forum, entitled: ‘AI in Motion: Harnessing Agentic AI to Redefine Enterprise IT’, assessed the transformative power of agentic AI and its role in shaping the future of enterprise IT.

Francois Seegers, AI and ITO Product Manager at Blue Turtle Technologies, said IT teams were under pressure to manage hybrid and distributed systems and workforces. “Agentic AI offers to address many of these problems by increasing productivity and efficiency, transforming roles and enhancing customer experience – 24/7. BMC is re-imagining how we work with and manage all these new agents,” he said.

Demonstrating some of the capabilities of the BMC Helix platform, Omair Zaman, Regional Sales Leader – META and Emerging Markets at BMC Helix, said: “The top three considerations in technology today are system complexity, digital transformation and agentic AI. BMC is helping address the complexity and risk, enable digital transformation and empower organisations with agentic AI with our cloud-native AI-powered platform.

“With BMC Helix, we bring ITSM and AIOps together in the same platform, for integrated ServiceOps – automated, real-time and proactive management of IT and business services,” he said.

Omair Zaman, Regional Sales Leader – META and Emerging Markets at BMC Helix.

BMC Helix provides proactive, automated and intelligent IT and business service delivery, with features including AI-driven incident and problem resolution, intelligent self-service, omnichannel experiences, data-driven insights and automated workflows. The platform uses AI agents, including natural language models, to enhance productivity by anticipating needs, automating solutions and providing contextual information. Its Digital Workplace solution delivers a unified service catalogue and a consumer-like interface to access services and information, while its data intelligence and orchestration features offer real-time operational insights, anomaly detection, root cause isolation and the ability to orchestrate applications and data workflows. Data security is built into the platform.

“The openness is key,” Zaman said. “The Helix platform is an open platform for integrations and bringing disparate data into the platform. With a portal, dashboards and open integrations, organisations can leverage their own models (BYOM – bring your own model) and existing investments, or use models specifically developed for service and operations based on BMC’s over 40 years’ experience in specialising in these niche areas.

“We focus on six areas – self-help, summarise, predict, recommend, automate and create – to increase productivity and improve collaboration,” he said.

“With our collaborative value reviews, we understand your systems, people and processes, then implement our systems and assess whether we have achieved what we set out to do.”

Seegers concluded: “Many organisations invest in service and operations management platforms but often face challenges in advancing to the next stage of their journey and, in some cases, struggle to get the initial value sold. To realise the full value of these investments, customers need the right partner, one with the expertise, experience and commitment, like Blue Turtle Technologies, to guide them and run the journey alongside them.”