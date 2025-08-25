Agentic AI requires meticulously prepared data foundation

Jonathan Bass, managing director of NetTrace.

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has promised transformative outputs for every sector and in each department. In the ideal world, enterprise asset management (EAM) could also see massive benefits from the technology, including leveraging integrated data sources for real-time asset monitoring, lifecycle management and optimisation.

The allure of AI for EAM professionals can’t be overstated. Imagine being able to ask the AI strategic financial questions about the returns on your business equipment and receive answers in real-time.

Business leaders could be asking questions like: Which are our most expensive cost centres? Which are making us bleed? Where are we not procuring enough in the business? And even, who orders and replaces kit all the time?

The reality is that this Utopia remains frustratingly out of reach for most South African businesses – unless they address foundational issues.

Most organisations approach AI with starry-eyed optimism, imagining intelligent systems that can magically transform their operational inefficiencies. The reality is far more nuanced. AI is not a silver bullet, but a sophisticated tool that requires a meticulously prepared data foundation.

Years of experience have shown us that effective enterprise asset management is not an IT problem, but an organisational ecosystem challenge. Companies don't just need better tools; they need a comprehensive approach to data integrity that spans processes, people and technology.

A very attractive Utopia indeed

For enterprises that get their asset management data right, the benefits of deploying AI are substantial. By creating a comprehensive, accurate data ecosystem, companies can achieve significant economies of scale, risk reduction and cost optimisation.

Key use cases and benefits organisations could look forward to include:

Strategic asset sweating: Companies can intelligently determine which assets can be extended in their lifecycle, understanding repair and maintenance details and analysis. This allows for more informed decisions about asset replacement versus continued use.

Predictive maintenance: With accurate data, enterprises can proactively identify potential equipment failures before they occur. They can track trends across specific assets, understand international performance data, and make pre-emptive maintenance or replacement decisions.

Cost centre optimisation: Businesses can gain granular insights into which cost centres are most expensive, which assets are underutilised, and where budget allocations are inefficient. This enables more strategic financial planning and resource allocation.

Licence and procurement efficiency: Companies can precisely track software licences, understand actual usage patterns and make informed decisions about procurement, potentially saving sizeable chunks of cash by avoiding unnecessary purchases.

Risk mitigation: By having a complete, real-time view of assets across the organisation, enterprises can reduce operational risks, ensure compliance and maintain better overall organisational visibility.

The ultimate benefit is transforming asset management from a reactive, compliance-driven function, to a strategic, intelligence-driven capability that directly contributes to business performance and financial efficiency. Unfortunately, without the foundational data ecosystem required for meaningful AI-driven asset management, this opportunity will remain out of reach.

Bridging the gap to reach ideal outcomes

The root of this challenge lies not in technological limitations, but in fundamental data management practices.

Enterprise asset management has long been treated as an administrative afterthought − a compliance checkbox rather than a strategic capability. Departments operate in silos, with IT, finance and procurement maintaining separate, often conflicting records. Serial numbers go untracked or unverified, asset locations remain uncertain and technological deployments lack comprehensive documentation.

Successful organisations are discovering that effective asset management is a comprehensive discipline.

AI will amplify these existing weaknesses, saying that where traditional reporting might obscure data gaps, AI's natural language capabilities ruthlessly expose organisational inconsistencies. A strategic query about asset utilisation will quickly become an exercise in confusion, revealing more about what an organisation doesn't know than providing actionable insights.

Laying the groundwork for an agentic future

The most effective strategies treat asset management as an ongoing organisational capability, not a periodic audit exercise.

Successful organisations are discovering that effective asset management is a comprehensive discipline. It requires establishing clear policies, training employees on consistent tracking processes, and creating robust systems that capture data at every point of interaction. This involves mundane but critical activities, such as scanning assets, verifying serial numbers, matching physical inventories with financial records, and maintaining real-time documentation.

Working with an EAM partner that offers more than traditional tool deployment will enable organisations to reconstruct their data ecosystems. This involves proactively identifying tracking gaps, helping to configure technologies correctly, and creating bi-directional data flows that continuously validate and update information across multiple systems and departments, including HR, finance and operations.

Looking ahead, the AI opportunity is growing at a phenomenal pace. In fact, KPMG’s Q4 2004AI Pulse Survey found that 51% of organisations are exploring agentic AI and another 37% are piloting it.

AI offers so much to be excited about. With the increased adoption of agentic AI, organisations can look forward to systems capable of making decisions and taking actions independently. This promises to transform enterprise asset management by significantly enhancing automation, decision-making and even operational safety.

If companies want to take advantage of this, they need to start laying the groundwork now.