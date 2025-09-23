AGPM retirement: The IT leader's checklist for risk, readiness, replacement

AGPM was built for a different era of IT.

Microsoft’s Advanced Group Policy Management (AGPM) tool is officially being retired. For IT leaders dependent on Active Directory and Group Policy Objects, this is an opportunity to redefine how policies are controlled, audited and secured, turning the loss of AGPM into a catalyst for better governance.

Built for a different era of IT, AGPM once provided value but has long struggled to keep pace. Its limited functionality, outdated workflows and lack of compliance alignment have left enterprises increasingly exposed. And with Group Policy Objects (GPOs) underpinning everything from access control to regulatory enforcement, AGPM’s shortcomings have become impossible to ignore.

Unmanaged or misconfigured GPOs create more than inconvenience and open the door to unauthorised access, privilege escalation, disabled security features, and even ransomware deployment. Beyond security threats, unchecked policies fuel “GPO bloat,” slowing logins, complicating troubleshooting, and creating system-wide instability that drains IT resources.

Besides security threats, minimal automation, weak auditing capabilities and a lack of workflow integration has also seen AGPM stagnate. As IT estates expand in both scale and complexity, the cracks have widened, leaving governance gaps and unnecessary risks. The upcoming end of life, scheduled for 14 April 2026, only formalises what many CIOs and IT managers already know; it is time to move forward.

That next step is GPO Admin; purpose-built for full lifecycle GPO administration. Unlike AGPM, GPO Admin was engineered with the realities of modern IT in mind: relentless compliance obligations, the need for faster decision-making, and the demand for reduced operational risk. It gives IT decision makers the confidence that their GPO landscape is accurate, auditable, and secure.

With GPO Admin, enterprises gain a platform that not only protects GPOs from accidental or unauthorised changes, but also provides side-by-side version comparisons for rapid auditing and consistency checks. Consolidation functionality addresses the sprawl that so often undermines governance, while configurable review and approval workflows, complete with automated notifications, ensure proper oversight without slowing the business down. Scheduled deployments, pre-packaged PowerShell automation, and integration with ITIL, MOF, SOX, Basel II, HIPAA, and C-198 frameworks make GPO Admin a compliance-ready and efficiency-driven replacement.

Patrick Assheton-Smith, CEO of Symbiosys IT, and Heinrich Fourie, COO, both believe this is the right moment for IT leaders to act.

“AGPM’s limitations have held enterprises back for years. With GPO Admin, IT teams gain the automation, compliance support and security controls that today’s environments demand,” says Assheton-Smith.

Fourie adds: “This isn’t just about replacing a retired tool. It’s about enforcing IT governance. Organisations that use AGPM’s end-of-life as a catalyst can consolidate policies, reduce risk and position themselves for long-term compliance and efficiency.”

The retirement of AGPM is not just an end; it is a catalyst. For IT teams, the bigger risk is not AGPM disappearing, but failing to seize this opportunity to transition. Those who act now can streamline policy management, reinforce compliance, and embed automation into their governance frameworks. Those who delay risk being left with outdated controls in an era that tolerates no gaps in compliance or security.

Find out how Symbiosys can help your organisation transition from AGPM to GPO Admin today: Email solutions@symbiosys.it or visit www.symbiosys.it.