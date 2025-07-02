AI adoption among desk workers surges 233% in six months, Salesforce reports

Linda Saunders, country manager and senior director of solution engineering for Africa at Salesforce.

AI adoption among desk workers has skyrocketed, with daily usage increasing by 233% in just six months, according to the latest Slack Workforce Index released by US tech firm Salesforce.

The global study by Salesforce and its company Slack surveyed 5 156 desk workers across Australia, France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US between 9 April and 1 May. It was conducted by research firm Qualtrics and did not target employees or customers of Slack or Salesforce.

The research reveals that workers are now 154% more likely to use AI for creative and strategic tasks rather than purely for automation. Daily AI users report significantly higher levels of productivity and job satisfaction – 64% are more likely to rate their productivity as “very good”, while 81% report very high job satisfaction.

Millennials have emerged as the most active adopters of AI in the workplace, with 33% using AI daily, narrowly ahead of Gen Z at 28%. Notably, 96% of AI users say they’ve used the technology to complete tasks beyond their existing skillsets.

“AI adoption is accelerating rapidly, and it’s changing the way the world works for the better,” said Peter Doolan, EVP and chief customer officer at Slack. “As more workers embrace AI, businesses can unlock greater productivity and value while empowering employees to focus on high-impact work.”

The study indicates a growing level of trust and confidence in AI tools, particularly among those who use them frequently. Workers who use AI agents daily are twice as likely to trust the technology, compared to infrequent or non-users.

While executive adoption led the early wave of enterprise AI use, the index shows that desk workers are quickly catching up. Currently, 60% of desk workers use AI, with 40% specifically engaging with AI agents.

“As workers actually use and experiment with AI agents, their trust and enthusiasm grow,” said Lucas Puente, VP of research at Slack. “They’re not only unlocking new capabilities but discovering new opportunities in their day-to-day work.”

AI drives connection, not isolation

Contrary to concerns that AI may diminish human interaction, the data suggests the opposite. Daily AI users are 246% more likely to feel connected to their colleagues and report a 62% higher sense of belonging at work. One in three Gen Z workers (34%) say AI has made them feel more connected in the workplace, while 29% report increased engagement with teammates.

Among daily users, AI is credited with boosting performance in three key areas:

Eliminating the need for extensive research.

Assisting with writing and communication.

Supporting brainstorming to overcome creative blocks.

Additional findings include:

72% want AI agents to support or automate brainstorming.

80% seek AI assistance with research for deal support.

82% want AI to help generate presentations.

SA’s digital transformation

In SA, the findings provide a valuable lens into future trends, according to Linda Saunders, country manager and senior director of solution engineering for Africa at Salesforce.

“The latest Salesforce Slack Workforce Index offers a compelling view of how AI adoption is evolving globally,” Saunders said. “For South Africa, the shift towards AI-driven creativity and strategy mirrors what we can expect locally. As our country continues to navigate digital transformation, it’s clear that AI holds the key to unlocking human capacity and productivity. Forward-looking organisations must invest now in skills and infrastructure to remain competitive.”