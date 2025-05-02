AI adoption: The real roadblocks and how to overcome them

Callan Abrahams, principal AI consultant, iOCO.

The advent of generative artificial intelligence marked one of the most profound technological inflection points of the 21st century, according to the World Economic Forum.

However, it is widely reported that regardless of sector, companies appear to be reluctant to go beyond the early phases of AI adoption.

We are on a precipice, standing at the edge of a shift but not quite ready to take the full leap from experimental AI to enterprise-grade AI.

Even though AI is increasingly an essential part of modern business operations, many companies remain uncertain about the path forward. One issue stands out as the culprit in this scenario – fear of the unknown.

Lack of clarity due to lack of knowledge in this arena leads to hesitation and implementation delays. Company teams are not only unsure about the tools, but also about the risks, responsibilities and the new roles they will all need to play.

Delaying AI adoption is risking not just falling behind but becoming irrelevant.

You may be surprised to learn that AI adoption is not just about implementing new technologies − it is about people. It is about whether they trust the data, believe the systems are fair and feel in control.

I often hear the plaintive cry “we are not ready” but invariably this uncertainty revolves around the ability of a company’s leadership to communicate a vision that goes beyond the hype.

AI is already changing everything and is unquestionably here to stay.

Businesses – your competitors are using AI to drive market share. Companies that are not ready can get left behind. AI is moving forward at phenomenal speed, integrating into economies and industries across the globe. Delaying AI adoption is risking not just falling behind but becoming irrelevant.

To date, there has been room for experimentation, with organisations having the time to test, explore and learn. The years ahead will be much more demanding, seeking tangible outcomes and strategic intent. AI is no longer an isolated initiative; it is quickly becoming the operational backbone of forward-thinking businesses.

When adopted in a strategic manner, AI enables elevation of business leadership, unlocks capacity and frees teams from the burden of repetitive work. However, it is important to understand that to achieve this, human involvement remains essential. I believe AI should amplify human potential. Leadership is not only about using tools. It is about guiding meaningful transformation.

AI is not a single tool or platform; it takes many forms. There are AI assistants that provide answers, embedded AI that enhances software, and agentic AI that acts on behalf of users. There is also AIOps, which supports operational efficiency, and custom-built AI, tailored to solve real business challenges.

Many organisations stop at surface-level implementations like chatbots or productivity tools. These are valid starting points, but not destinations. The true value of AI emerges when businesses understand how different types of AI can address different needs and when they are integrated into a cohesive strategy.

Strong AI systems require strong data foundations. Many organisations struggle because they have underinvested in data infrastructure or made technology choices that limit their agility. Others have not yet begun to collect digital data.

Becoming AI-ready means becoming data-mature. This involves more than gathering data. It requires understanding the context, capturing diverse perspectives and moving beyond basic transactions. AI models are only as effective as the data they learn from.

AI adoption is not just a technical journey. It is a transformational one. Success depends on people.

Organisations need cross-functional teams who can think critically and creatively. They need architects who can build secure, scalable systems. They need leaders who can hold a long-term vision, while navigating current complexities.

Often, the journey is smoother with a partner who has walked this road before. The right partner can help define the first steps, deliver early wins and build momentum for growth.

Becoming AI-ready is not about purchasing a platform. It is about preparing the ground. That means developing robust data strategies, aligning infrastructure, empowering people and clarifying the vision.

Once that foundation is in place, the real transformation begins. The future is already in motion. This is the moment not just to adopt AI, but to lead with it, shape it and let it become part of the organisation’s rhythm − focused, powerful and unmistakably human.