The infrastructure behind AI agents. (Image: Domains)

An AI agent that handles 10 test queries flawlessly hasn't proved it can run a business process. It's proved that the demonstration works. The real test starts when customer enquiries pile up, workflows run simultaneously and the system needs to remember what happened yesterday.

Businesses are understandably interested in what AI agents can do. Using platforms such as n8n, they can automate customer support, process documents, qualify leads and connect applications without building everything from scratch.

But while everyone talks about what these agents can automate, far less is discussed about the infrastructure needed to keep them running.

And that could become an expensive oversight.

A working AI agent isn't necessarily production-ready

Consider a business deploying an AI-powered customer service assistant. During testing, it answers questions correctly, retrieves information and appears to remember previous conversations.

Then the server restarts, and the agent suddenly forgets everything.

The problem isn't necessarily the AI model. It could be how the automation platform stores information.

For example, n8n's Simple Memory and Simple Vector Store nodes store information in memory rather than providing persistent storage. They're intended for development and testing, not workloads that depend on retaining conversation history and documents.

Moving to production means thinking about databases, persistent chat memory and vector storage. Depending on what the agent does, services such as PostgreSQL and Redis may become necessary.

Then there's the question of capacity.

An agent processing occasional requests has very different resource requirements from one handling multiple conversations, retrieving documents and executing workflows throughout the day.

Queue mode can help distribute heavier workloads across worker processes, but those services also consume server resources.

The point? Adding more AI agents doesn't automatically mean you need more AI processing power. Sometimes you need better supporting infrastructure.

The AI model isn't always the resource problem

When an AI agent uses an external LLM through an API, the provider runs the model on its infrastructure. Your VPS manages the workflows, integrations and supporting services.

Running an AI model locally through software such as Ollama changes that equation considerably. Suddenly, RAM and CPU processing capacity become much bigger considerations. Neither arrangement eliminates the need to secure the environment.

AI agents may have access to customer information, e-mail accounts and business systems. Exposed API keys, poorly protected credentials or compromised dependencies can turn an automation tool into a security problem.

In October 2026, a compromised LiteLLM release distributed malware designed to steal AI and cloud credentials. It's a reminder that the software supporting AI applications needs attention too.

The infrastructure deserves as much attention as the AI

For South African businesses, the sensible approach is to identify what each agent needs before moving it into production. That means choosing persistent storage where necessary, sizing the server for its supporting services and protecting access to business data.

Domains.co.za offers Self-Hosted n8n VPS Hosting, with n8n re-installed, full root access, scalable server resources and local hosting in South Africa.

AI agents can automate plenty of business processes. But the automation is only as dependable as the infrastructure behind it.

Planning to deploy AI agents for your business? Explore Domains.co.za's Self-Hosted n8n VPS Hosting and see what your production environment needs before switching it on.