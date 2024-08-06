AI and automatic identification

Mark Furman, CEO, Evalu8r.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is touching all industries and sectors. It’s affecting people at home and where they work. Is this the rise of the machines, or just a way to be more productive and increase output? Mark Furman, CEO of Evalu8r, believes it’s the latter. We spoke to him about the role that artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to play in automatic identification (auto ID) technologies.

Bar coding, labelling, scanning and RFID solution purveyor Kemtek says it’s already seeing the impact of AI in the marketplace, and is excited to see its customers benefiting from these advancements. Mags Govender, Kemtek’s Head of Strategic Marketing, says: “The use of AI in auto ID solutions is enabling more accurate identification, real-time tracking, enhanced analytics and automation for our customers.”

AI is when machines are programmed to mimic humans. It’s great for repetitive tasks and is highly scalable, making it ideal for routine actions such as call centres, data entry or automatic identification. AI’s ability to understand, see, hear, speak and move makes it a versatile technology for various applications. It’s also able to take data, analyse it and learn from it, becoming smarter over time.

Furman says: “Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful technology, able to simulate human intelligence. It empowers businesses by enabling personalised customer experiences, optimising processes, predicting trends, automating tasks and providing valuable insights. By leveraging AI, businesses can achieve increased efficiency, smarter decision-making and drive growth and innovation.”

He cautions that companies that don’t have the expertise to deploy AI might find themselves left behind in the fourth industrial revolution.

In the context of auto ID technologies, such as bar coding and RFID, AI plays a crucial role in enhancing accuracy and efficiency, and improving decision-making processes. It offers numerous advantages and opportunities for businesses, including:

Data extraction and interpretation: AI accurately extracts and interprets information from bar codes and RFID tags, providing real-time insights for inventory management and supply chain optimisation.

Inventory management: AI-powered systems analyse RFID data and bar code scans to track and manage inventory levels, minimising stockouts and automating replenishment processes.

Error detection and quality control: AI algorithms can identify bar code or RFID tag errors, ensuring accurate identification and reducing data discrepancies or mislabelled items.

Predictive analytics: AI analyses auto ID data to identify patterns, predict demand, optimise production schedules and improve inventory forecasting accuracy.

Enhanced security: AI analyses auto ID data to detect anomalies, identify counterfeit products and enhance security measures in supply chains or authentication processes.

Optimisation and process efficiency: AI optimises routing, sorting and logistics based on auto ID data, improving overall operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Real-time tracking and visibility: AI integrates with auto ID technologies to provide real-time tracking, allowing businesses to monitor and locate items, assets or shipments throughout the supply chain.

AI has considerably impacted industries where auto ID is critical, such as logistics, retail/e-commerce, warehousing, agriculture, education and healthcare. In each of these industries, AI combined with auto ID plays a key role in optimising operations, enhancing efficiency and improving decision-making.

Furman says: “AI is able to save businesses both time and money. These types of efficiencies are something that businesses are hoping to achieve anyway. A common argument against the use of AI is a lack of budget, but AI tools are generally much cheaper than traditional software. In some instances, they may even replace some traditional software.”

AI and the business

No article on AI would be complete without examining the benefits for the reseller itself. Furman says businesses such as Kemtek can benefit from AI in myriad ways.

First and foremost, AI can assist the business to manage its inventory better. “AI-powered analytics can optimise inventory levels, automate replenishment processes and improve demand forecasting, reducing costs and improving stock management.”

The customer experience will also improve. “AI-powered chatbots or virtual assistants can provide instant support and personalised assistance to customers, improving response times and overall CX. AI algorithms can analyse customer data to generate targeted product recommendations, increasing cross-selling and upselling opportunities.”

AI is also able to streamline order processing, reducing errors, improving accuracy and speeding up order fulfilment, meaning that customers get the right order, quickly.

When it comes to predictive maintenance, AI analytics based on auto ID data help detect anomalies and predict maintenance needs, allowing for proactive service and reducing downtime.

Finally, AI-powered data analysis provides valuable insights into market trends, customer preferences and competitor analysis, assisting with strategic decision-making and enabling the business to identify new opportunities.

Looking ahead, Furman believes AI will continue to play a crucial role in business strategy, decision-making and innovation. “It will enable personalisation at scale and automate routine tasks. I predict strengthened collaboration between humans and AI, while ethical AI development and responsible usage will also gain focus, ensuring transparency, fairness and accountability.

He concludes: “AI's integration with auto ID technologies has transformed various industries, empowering businesses to achieve accuracy, efficiency and innovation. From optimising supply chains to enhancing customer experiences, AI's potential is significant. By embracing AI and auto ID, businesses like Kemtek can revolutionise their operations, improve inventory management, deliver superior customer service and gain valuable insights, leading to enhanced efficiency, profitability and a competitive edge in the auto ID industry.



