AI and the human touch: Finding the right balance in customer experience

AI and the human touch.

Every few months, a new headline declares that AI will replace customer service agents. The latest projections even suggest that by 2029, AI could autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service queries.

But at 1Stream, we’ve seen firsthand that this isn’t a story about replacement – it’s about reinvention. The future of customer experience (CX) isn’t human or AI. It’s human plus AI, working together to create faster, more intelligent and more empathetic service.

Beyond the hype: What’s really happening in AI CX

The BBC recently explored the evolving relationship between AI and customer service agents, noting that while “AI agents” can already make decisions and manage basic requests, most organisations are still working with rule-based chatbots that follow set scripts.

This mirrors what we often see in local businesses. Bruce von Maltitz, CEO of 1Stream, says: “Many have adopted simple bots, but few have achieved true automation that connects intelligently with customers and agents. The difference lies in integration – and that’s where the future of CX will be won.”

Automation works best when it’s integrated

When AI exists in isolation, it creates frustration rather than efficiency. Think of chatbots that misread intent, lose context or offer dead-end conversations.

1Stream has designed a CX solution to ensure every customer interaction – from WhatsApp to voice – happens within a single, connected system.

That means:

Automated responses handle common, repeatable questions.

AI summarises conversations and flags priority issues.

Human agents step in seamlessly when empathy and judgment are needed.

This approach doesn’t just save time – it builds trust by delivering consistent, contextual support.

AI that supports people, not replaces them

Even global leaders like Salesforce and Gartner agree: AI is a force multiplier for human potential, not a substitute for it.

At 1Stream, AI is used to:

Reduce agent workload by automating the repetitive.

Improve accuracy and response time through real-time insights.

Empower human agents with data, context and confidence.

Bruce von Maltitz adds: “It’s the combination of speed, structure and empathy that sets great CX apart.”

Knowledge is power – and AI needs it

As Gartner points out, AI doesn’t replace the need for good knowledge management – it depends on it. That’s why 1Stream’s platform brings all your customer data, communication channels and analytics together. When AI has the right data foundation, it delivers meaningful automation rather than generic responses.

A practical, pay-per-use future

AI adoption shouldn’t be an all-or-nothing decision. 1Stream’s cloud-based, pay-per-use model lets businesses scale AI capabilities when and where they deliver value. Von Maltitz recommends: “Start with automation for simple queries and expand from there.”

The bottom line

AI in CX isn’t replacing humans – it’s helping them deliver better service. The best customer experiences happen when automation and empathy work side by side:

Customers get fast, accurate responses.

Agents focus on high-value interactions.

Businesses gain measurable efficiency without losing their human touch.

At 1Stream, technology is designed to serve people, not the other way around.