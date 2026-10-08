AI audit that delivered roadmap to scalable AI adoption

Trust Keyrus to deliver a focused AI Process Automation Assessment.

A world-leading retail design and manufacturing business with operations across South Africa, the UK and North America had no shortage of ambition when it came to artificial intelligence. Teams across the organisation had already begun experimenting independently, using AI tools to speed up workflows, reduce manual effort and solve everyday operational frustrations. The appetite was there. What was missing was a coherent strategy to turn that energy into measurable, scalable value. To bridge that gap, the customer entrusted Keyrus’ experts to deliver a focused AI Process Automation Assessment.

The challenge

Like many growing organisations, this customer had built its operational processes over years of rapid expansion. The result was a landscape of manual workflows, disconnected spreadsheets and data spread across numerous platforms and shared drives. Each department had found its own creative workarounds, which created fragmentation that limited how far automation could realistically scale.

Leadership could see the opportunity clearly but faced a challenge that is more common than most organisations admit: not a lack of AI tools, but a lack of structure to decide where to invest first. Without a deliberate approach, further AI investment risked adding more disconnected pilots to an already fragmented landscape.

The solution

Keyrus started with discovery, not recommendations. An experienced team of Keyrus consultants conducted structured stakeholder interviews. This end-to-end process spanned across five core business functions: procurement, design, production, finance and software development.

The groundwork produced two findings that shaped everything that followed:

The customer was further along than it realised. An AI-powered tool already in use in the finance unit was automating approximately 70% of invoice processing. Developers were using AI coding assistants as a matter of course. The culture was ready. The opportunity was not to introduce AI, but to scale what was already working and connect it to a shared strategy. Fragmentation was the binding constraint. Until the underlying data foundation improved, even the most promising automation use cases would hit a ceiling.

"It was immediately obvious that the customer had already successfully started their AI journey," says Craig Andrew, Head of Business Development at Keyrus. "Our role was to bring structure to that momentum. To help leadership see the full picture, prioritise with confidence and build a roadmap that connected their existing wins to a much larger ambition."

Rather than proposing a single sweeping transformation, Keyrus delivered a two-speed roadmap:

The first track identified quick wins deployable against existing systems with minimal disruption: expanding invoice automation in the finance unit, streamlining job scheduling and label generation in the production unit, and applying AI to costing and material pricing in the design unit. The second track outlined a longer-term data integration programme to remove fragmentation and unlock more advanced use cases as the foundation matured.

“The assessment and recommendations by Keyrus were grounded in operational reality, not theoretical possibility,” praised the outcome customer’s managing director.

The benefits

The measure of a good assessment is not the quality of the document it produces, it is what the customer does with it. This customer did not file the recommendations away. The business moved immediately into implementation of the identified quick-win use cases and launched new initiatives in parallel, including the early development of an internal AI assistant and exploration of the data architecture needed to support it.

The organisation shifted from department-by-department experimentation to a shared, prioritised plan that leadership could act on with confidence. Early results were already in motion before the engagement had fully concluded. This is a clear signal that the recommendations were grounded in operational reality, not theoretical possibility.

"Clear, practical and action-oriented. Keyrus helped us decide what to automate first and how to track value as we scale," praised the customer.

Operationalising Intelligence

This customer's experience reflects a pattern Keyrus sees consistently across industries. AI adoption is rarely the missing piece. Most organisations already have pockets of it working somewhere. What is missing is the structure to find those pockets, validate them and make deliberate decisions about what to scale next.

Keyrus creates intelligent environments where technology amplifies human capabilities and performance compounds over time. Keyrus helps organisations move from experimental AI to industrialised AI, from isolated agents to orchestrated systems, and from insight to execution. This is the discipline Keyrus calls being an 'Architect of Intelligence' – designing the operating system of the intelligent enterprise, where intelligence is embedded into the core of business processes to create sustainable value. Keyrus operationalises intelligence.

In South Africa, Keyrus partners with organisations across procurement, finance, production and technology to identify, prioritise and implement AI and automation opportunities that deliver measurable business value. If your organisation is ready to move from experimentation to execution, partner with Keyrus to operationalise your intelligence. Contact Keyrus at sales@keyrus.co.za.