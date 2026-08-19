AI coding tools exposing a discipline gap in SA delivery teams

JustSolve – closing the AI coding discipline gap in SA delivery teams.

Is your engineering team facing any of the following?

Engineers using AI coding tools daily, but with no agreed approach between them.

Engineers using AI coding tools daily, but with no agreed approach between them. No consistent way to review or verify what the tool has produced before it ships.

New hires inheriting whatever informal habits are already in place.

Leadership with limited visibility into how the team is using the tools they've been given.

If so, you're not alone. Most software delivery teams are utilising AI coding tools, such as Claude Code, ChatGPT Codex and Google AI Studio, daily across engineering organisations in South Africa, often with little co-ordination between how one engineer uses them and how the next one does.

AI coding tools are typically rolled out the way a new integrated development environment (IDE) plugin might be:

Handed to engineers quickly, with no onboarding.

No agreed prompting approach.

No consistent way to check what the tool produced before it shipped.

Individual engineers built their own habits through trial and error, and the results vary significantly from one desk to the next, because nobody has defined what good practice with these tools looks like.

That gap becomes increasingly visible under delivery pressure.

New engineers inherit the informal habits that are already in place.

Refactoring work can introduce AI-generated risks that nobody catches, because no one has agreed on how AI-assisted code is reviewed.

Testing cycles suffer for the same reason.

Over time, the risk to quality and security grows, and leadership loses visibility into how their own team is using the tools they have been given.

"The tool was never the hard part," says Botha van der Vyver, founder and CEO of JustSolve. "Most organisations gave their engineers access to tools like Claude Code and assumed the practice would follow on its own. But this doesn't happen on its own, someone has to build it, or you end up with as many approaches as you have engineers."

This is exactly the gap JustCode – AI Mastery is built to close. As a readiness-first intelligent transformation partner, JustSolve builds the practical foundations that let AI adoption scale safely, and JustCode – AI Mastery is where that discipline gets built at engineering level. It is a live, instructor-led coaching programme for delivery teams already using AI coding tools who need a structured way to bring their use under control. Across eight live sessions delivered over two months, teams build verification habits, agree on where the tool can be trusted and where it can't, and practise recognising a poor AI output early enough to correct it before it becomes a bigger problem in the codebase.

Rather than ending with a set of slides, the programme produces a Prompt, Agent and Skills Pack that the team builds during the sessions, along with assets from a closing hackathon project, all of which the team keeps and continues using once the coaching ends. For a CTO or Head of Engineering, that converts an informal governance concern into a documented standard the whole delivery organisation can be measured against going forward.

"This is where the value sits," Van der Vyver adds. "You can see it session by session; prompting gets sharper, verification becomes routine and the team starts catching its own mistakes before they reach a pull request. That is agentic engineering discipline, and it is what makes the productivity gains more sustainable."

For delivery leaders watching AI coding tool adoption spread unevenly across their teams, the smarter starting point is coaching that turns the access they already have into a standard the whole team works to, grounded in agentic engineering practices.

Book a fit conversation with the JustSolve team to explore whether JustCode – AI Mastery matches your team's current adoption stage and delivery pressure.