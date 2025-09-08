AI, digital nomads fuel expansion of Alimama Spaces

Robert Manson, founder of Alimama Spaces.

Property technology (proptech) start-up Alimama Spaces is harnessing emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), to accelerate its growth.

Founded in 2015, the company provides accommodation through platforms like Airbnb, Trivago and Booking.com.

According to founder and CEO Robert Manson, Alimama Spaces now manages close to 400 property listings.

Since inception, 10 years ago, Manson has invested over R250 million in the business by acquiring properties that are then listed on these platforms.

Manson attributes the company’s success to its ability to adapt to changing traveller preferences. “People increasingly prefer the flexibility, privacy, space and home-away-from-home atmosphere that Alimama Spaces offers compared to traditional hotels.”

He adds that the easing of post-COVID travel restrictions also fuelled demand for private and flexible accommodation options.

“Alimama Spaces has seen revenue growing by 100% over the last two years. Managed listings have also grown by 100%, while owned listings have grown 50%, taking our listings to just below 400. We have also created employment opportunities of 60 people, and we are looking at now onboarding between five to 10 interns this year.”

Manson acknowledges, however, that rapid expansion brings new challenges. “This aggressive growth has not only been a great story for the business, but it is also presenting interesting challenges to the business – maintaining high ratings and great reviews are some of greatest challenges. My role as the founder is continuously evolving, and bringing in the best people.”

AI has become central to the company’s operations, with applications in automating daily tasks, personalising guest experiences, and optimising revenue through functions such as dynamic pricing, content creation and virtual tours.

Alimama Spaces also deploys AI tools to handle guest inquiries, manage bookings, schedule maintenance and generate listing content.

“AI has certainly assisted the business to not only streamline operations, enhance guest satisfaction, increase bookings, but also stay competitive,” says Manson.

He notes that AI provides valuable insights into guest behaviour, operational efficiency and market trends, guiding investment decisions on new properties.

“However, there is still a lot of innovation that will continue to drive this industry. As a proptech entrepreneur, the key is to capitalise and take advantage of these emerging technology trends.”

Another growth driver for the start-up is the rise of digital nomads in South Africa. “Digital nomads are contributing significantly in driving growth and demand in the short-term rental market by seeking longer stays, home-like environments and amenities, like high-speed WiFi and co-working spaces, leading to higher occupancy rates and returns for property investors.

“Over the last year, Alimama Spaces has about 20 to 50 digital nomads across our spaces all over the country – mostly in Cape Town and we do have a few in Johannesburg as well.”

He further highlights that Airbnb has been a key partner in building Alimama Spaces. “Over time, Alimama Spaces will slowly move away from over-reliance on Airbnb.”