AI-driven cyber security for resilient digital future with Faranani DocTec

Cyber security threats are evolving faster than ever. With artificial intelligence (AI) driving increasingly sophisticated attacks, traditional security measures are struggling to keep up. Organisations need a proactive and intelligent defence to safeguard their critical assets, detect emerging threats and respond with agility.

Faranani DocTec is proud to introduce a comprehensive cyber security solution, leveraging OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator to offer a layered security approach that ensures:

Protection of critical assets – Safeguard sensitive data and systems against unauthorised access and cyber threats.

– Safeguard sensitive data and systems against unauthorised access and cyber threats. Adaptive threat detection – Identify and classify threats in real-time using advanced AI and machine learning models.

– Identify and classify threats in real-time using advanced AI and machine learning models. Strategic response and recovery – Rapidly mitigate risks and restore operations with AI-driven automation and intelligence.

Harnessing AI for unmatched cyber security

The OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator solution integrates cutting-edge AI technology to provide:

Faster threat protection through automated classification and detection of all types of attacks.

through automated classification and detection of all types of attacks. Continuous learning from billions of behavioural records to stay ahead of new and evolving threats.

from billions of behavioural records to stay ahead of new and evolving threats. Unprecedented agility in adapting and responding to cyber attacks as they emerge.

Faranani DocTec is a certified OpenText Reseller Platinum Partner, which has long been at the forefront of intelligent digitisation and information management solutions. The company is also proud to be the OpenText Africa Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Now, with cyber security embedded into the Faranani DocTec offering, the company empowers businesses to navigate the digital landscape securely, ensuring their information management strategies align with broader organisational goals.

