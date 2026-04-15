AI-driven threats outpace traditional defences

Julian Micheal, country manager, Africa, Qualys

Cloud -based cyber risk management company Qualys will feature at the ITWeb Security Summit JHB 2026, scheduled for 2 and 3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, with 4 June reserved for workshops.

Julian Micheal, country manager for Africa at Qualys, and Rajat Tripathi, senior technical account manager at Qualys, will present on enterprise exposure management and risk operations. They will focus on how the company’s Agent Val product enables agent-led exploit validation and autonomous risk remediation.

“Most organisations today are overwhelmed by fragmented security data, multiple tools and increasing threat velocity. Traditional vulnerability management struggles to keep up with modern attack surfaces and AI-accelerated threats. Risk-based approaches allow organisations to prioritise what truly matters: reduce remediation effort and align security actions with business outcomes,” says Tripathi.

AI-driven attacks are accelerating the speed, scale and sophistication of threats, while fragile digital supply chains introduce risk beyond an organisation’s direct control. The global cyber skills shortage makes purely manual processes increasingly difficult, he adds.

Tripathi says organisations that integrate threat intelligence, business context and automated response will be better positioned to sustain resilience.

“This is why Qualys has continued to innovate on the ROC [risk operations centre] framework with Enterprise TruRisk Management so defenders can level the playing field against attackers that are leveraging AI at machine speed,” he says.

According to Tripathi, delegates will leave the session understanding that: