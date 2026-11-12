AI-driven UX redesign for Platinum Health

Automated AI-driven workflow.

Platinum Health positions itself as SA's largest closed medical scheme with services spanning primary and specialist healthcare, chronic disease management, medical scheme administration and workplace health programmes. Behind its data management infrastructure sits a platform that handles membership, claims and correspondence.

Platinum Health needed an update of its infrastructure components to take advantage of the latest technology capabilities. Platinum Health decided to upgrade to a modern web-based application. Keyrus delivered an AI-driven design workflow that allows for consistent quality of UI/UX designs at scale while dramatically reducing demand on personnel’s time.

The challenge: Proven functions, dated interface

The existing platform’s functions were proven and needed to be preserved. The interface, however, belonged to an older generation of software. It could not use what modern web frameworks make possible.

The goal was to carry every function to the web without loss. That meant redesigning more than 200 screens as Figma prototypes first. Each screen had to follow the new web design system, not copy the old desktop layout.

The real challenge was time. Integrations, active development and fixed deadlines all ran in parallel. It wasn’t practically realistic to dedicate a full-time Platinum Health designer to this migration. Design and development also ran together, so revisions to finished screens arrived while new screens were still due.

The solution: Standardise first, then automate

Keyrus followed a simple principle: standardise the work before you automate it. The team used three stages.

Stage 1, by hand and on purpose: Early screens were designed in Figma. The team settled how components, layouts and user experience should behave on the web. Every decision was written down. These decisions became structured Markdown files that cover colour, typography, spacing, icons and how to resolve conflicts between sources.

Early screens were designed in Figma. The team settled how components, layouts and user experience should behave on the web. Every decision was written down. These decisions became structured Markdown files that cover colour, typography, spacing, icons and how to resolve conflicts between sources. Stage 2, prompt-driven design: The reference files were loaded into Claude Projects as permanent knowledge. With the Figma MCP server, Claude then created screens directly in Figma. Every prompt met the same standard without anyone restating the rules.

The reference files were loaded into Claude Projects as permanent knowledge. With the Figma MCP server, Claude then created screens directly in Figma. Every prompt met the same standard without anyone restating the rules. Stage 3, custom skills: Claude Code and custom skills added the route to each legacy screen. Short prompts now produced screens at the same quality. Each technology had a clear job. Figma was the final home of the designs, so the team built them where they would live. The Markdown files were plain text that people and the model could both read and improve as the system matured. A manual review checked every screen against the design principles, so no button or feature was lost.

"We captured the rules first, then let AI apply them. Standards made the automation reliable, repeatable and scalable,” sums up Jordon Pillay, Data Engineer at Keyrus.

The benefits: Faster delivery, same quality

The project gave Platinum Health three clear gains:

Three times the output: Screen output rose from about four to five per two-week sprint to around 16. That is roughly 3.5 times the manual rate.

Screen output rose from about four to five per two-week sprint to around 16. That is roughly 3.5 times the manual rate. No dedicated design resource: Contributors grew from one to three. None left their core development work, so integrations and other deadlines stayed protected.

Contributors grew from one to three. None left their core development work, so integrations and other deadlines stayed protected. Consistent quality at scale: More than 200 screens followed one documented standard. Each was reviewed, and every source button and feature was confirmed.

"The approach was conceived in-house, and Keyrus helped us put it into practice. We cleared a critical dependency early without pulling developers off their committed work, and every screen kept the function we rely on," says Joos Nieuwoudt, Head of Software Development at Platinum Health.

Why Keyrus: An architect of intelligence

This project shows Keyrus as an architect of intelligence. Keyrus builds intelligence into the daily work of design and development, instead of leaving it as an experiment. Its hands-on team, backed by the knowledge of its global network of experts, turned a slow manual task into a repeatable system. Platinum Health showed foresight by testing a new way of working on a real programme with a fixed deadline.

Modernise your legacy applications faster

Do you have a legacy application waiting for a modern interface? Keyrus can help you move faster without losing what works. Contact Keyrus at sales@keyrus.co.za.

Keyrus. Architect of intelligence.