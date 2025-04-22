AI-enabled, secure cloud the foundation of trusted AI

Register now for the ITWeb Security Summit 2025.

As more local companies move to harness AI, a secure cloud environment with AI-enabled, proactive threat detection and response becomes crucial for developing trusted AI.

This is according to Marcel Meyer, service delivery director for Africa at Huawei Cloud, who was speaking ahead of ITWeb Security Summit 2025.

Meyer notes that AI is a priority within the modern cyber security space, both because it is being harnessed by threat actors and because it is increasingly being integrated into cyber security solutions. “Attackers are using AI, so you need to level the playing field,” he says. “This is why AI is becoming a key tool to help defenders analyse trends and proactively improve cyber resilience – faster.”

Huawei Cloud’s ongoing commitment to building secure, reliable environments and tools has, in recent years, included a focus on AI security research to strengthen cloud resiliency, and also to provide a secure AI application development environment for customers. Huawei Cloud notes that AI application environments must overcome security challenges such as backdoors in code, data integrity, model confidentiality, model robustness and data privacy.

Meyer says Huawei Cloud’s rigorous cyber security standards ensure that data, systems and development environments are always secure and compliant. “Huawei Cloud has over 130 international security certifications and is compliant with regulations around the world. It also complies with industry-specific regulations around data privacy and security,” he says. “With three local availability zones and extensive in-country expertise to support customers, Huawei Cloud offers resiliency, security and compliance.”

Huawei Cloud supports security for even the most highly regulated industries with seven layers of defence and SecMaster, a cloud-native security operations centre that delivers integrated and automated security operations to safeguard cloud resources. SecMaster enables one-stop cloud asset management, security posture management, security orchestration and automatic response, cloud security configuration, threat detection and response, and incident management. SecMaster automatically checks cloud security configurations and provides system hardening recommendations in line with Huawei Cloud security best practices and other security standards.

Huawei Cloud also enables more secure environments with solutions such as its Data Security Center (DSC) – a latest-generation cloud data security management platform that protects data assets by leveraging its data protection capabilities such as data classification, risk identification, data masking and watermark-based source tracking.

Huawei Cloud is a Platinum sponsor of the ITWeb Security Summit 2025 in Johannesburg, where Lunga Zonke, chief technical officer at Huawei Cloud’s regional office, will present a talk on ‘Building Cyber Resilience in the Age of AI: Strategies for Sustainable Security’.

Huawei Cloud’s exhibition area will also showcase its key cloud security capabilities, the company’s AI and DeepSeek solutions, backup and disaster recovery services, governance and compliance solutions, and its proactive threat detection and prevention solutions.

The Johannesburg ITWeb Security Summit will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre from 3-5 June.

For information and to register, visit https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.