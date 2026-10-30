AI exacerbates election disinformation, say experts

The CSIR and partners unpacked strategies to manage digital narratives and AI-driven disinformation during elections. (Image source: iStock)

Low-cost artificial intelligence (AI) tools mean malicious actors can deceive large numbers of people using highly accurate synthetic media.

So said Tom Gshlain, digital researcher at the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC), speaking during a virtual media roundtable earlier this week.

Hosted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in partnership with the Government Communication and Information System and other stakeholders, the online event focused on the elections in the era of AI.

The discussion examined the role of fact-checking and public communication in countering misinformation and disinformation, and how science, technology and collaboration among stakeholders can help safeguard the integrity of public information.

The roundtable was hosted ahead of the municipal elections, where some 29.2 million South Africans are registered to elect the country’s local government leadership next Wednesday.

According to Gshlain, AI-generated political content increases confusion, distrust from the public and hostility during the elections.

Ahead of the elections, the CABC’s social monitoring has focused on social media platforms like Facebook, X and TikTok, uncovering AI-generated videos, AI-generated posts and score cards of the different political parties.

He added that this situation is not unique to South Africa, with AI-generated content also shared in Ghana’s 2024 elections and in Nigeria in the 2023 elections.

“AI allows for the rapid creation of credible-looking false stories involving text, images, video and audio that outpace traditional reporting methods. For example, an AI video was designed to look like late president Nelson Mandela advising voters against the ANC and fake videos involving presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden.”

The CABC has identified six commonly used AI tools, he stated, pointing out that making anyone say anything can cost less than a mobile data bundle. “With a phone and a short recording, anyone can now create a convincing video or clone a voice . Most of these tools are free to try.

“The tools can be used to deceive; they can fake an endorsement, a leaked voice note in a WhatsApp group, or a poll or result styled as TV news. At the same time, once people know fake news exists, anyone caught on a clip can say it was AI.”

To counter these threats, Gshlain added that the CABC monitors for cloned voices or fake posts, verifies sources through cross-checking and engages directly with harmful content using facts.

Call to action

Given how AI is transforming the way information is created, shared and consumed, the CSIR has called on partners to collaborate with it in using technology to combat misinformation.

Avi Moodley, CSIR acting research group leader for natural language processing and principal AI specialist, said organisations tackling misinformation and fake news cannot afford to work in isolation.

“The challenge is enormous. Whether it is data, infrastructure, resources or funding, all these elements can make a significant difference to our coordinated efforts. We would welcome your participation in strengthening and expanding this network.”

According to Moodley, the volume of available content makes it difficult for people to determine whether the information they receive can be trusted.

“You do not know what is real and what is AI-generated. If we, as researchers, experience this fatigue when analysing information and data, can you imagine what ordinary South Africans are experiencing when they are overwhelmed with information and are uncertain about what is real or fake?”

He added that advances in AI have, to some extent, industrialised the spread of misinformation, disinformation and malinformation.

“AI can be used to create synthetic content, develop and amplify emotionally-charged narratives, and produce material that could potentially manipulate perceptions in specific contexts.

“The flooding of the information ecosystem with large volumes of content has created an unprecedented environment. We have not seen this phenomenon in previous elections to the extent that we are likely to experience it in the future.

“Our response, as organisations working to combat misinformation, therefore needs to be coordinated because we cannot address these challenges in isolation.”

Earlier this month, the Electoral Commission (IEC) announced its partnership with Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok and non-profit organisation Moxii Africa (formerly Media Monitoring Africa) to ensure the integrity of election information and counter disinformation.

According to the IEC, the partnership is a sequel to a similar framework signed with the platforms ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the inclusion of the online platforms gives the commission direct access to the platforms and a real fighting chance against disinformation.

“A technically-flawless election can still lose public trust if citizens are overwhelmed by disinformation. Therefore, the partnership eliminates barriers to direct access to the platforms and enables instantaneous remedial action against disinformation peddlers,” Mamabolo said.