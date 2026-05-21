AI for service delivery on the horizon for COJ

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero delivering the State of the City Address. (Image source: City of Johannesburg)

The City of Johannesburg plans to harness artificial intelligence ( AI ) technologies to improve municipal service delivery, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the city’s ability to respond to residents’ needs more effectively.

This was revealed by Johannesburg executive mayor Dada Morero yesterday during his State of the City Address, where he outlined the metro’s digital transformation ambitions aimed at modernising public services and improving governance.

“By 2027, the city must have transformed digitally. Artificial intelligence must be used to better our services. We must strengthen governance and shareholder oversight so that our entities can perform better,” Morero said.

He also noted that Johannesburg is currently executing R73 billion worth of infrastructure and development projects.

According to the mayor, key investments include R27 billion in foreign direct investment. Among them is Microsoft's R5.4 billion data centre driving the smart city programme.

The City of Johannesburg’s smart city programme focuses on citizen-centric digital inclusion and grassroots innovation. Key initiatives include the Smart City Community Innovation Challenge, expanding community WiFi and smart poles into informal settlements, and deploying intelligent transport and smart metering.

According to Morero, the city has installed 1 500 smart meters and issued 29 energy performance certificates, while approving 36.25MW of embedded generation during the 2024/25 financial year.

He added that the city is finalising the implementation of the Shalazile micro-grid informal settlement electrification project as part of efforts to expand energy access and modernise infrastructure in underserved communities.

“We are finalising the implementation of the Shalazile micro-grid informal settlement electrification project,” he said.

He pointed out that the city’s electric vehicle infrastructure rollout is also progressing, noting: “The electrical vehicles charging station programme at Reuven is 100% completed.”

According to Morero, the metro is also driving several large-scale catalytic developments aimed at advancing spatial transformation and integrated urban development, including the Lanseria Smart City, Lufhereng Integrated Housing Development, Southern Farms Mega Mixed Development, Riverside Mega Project and Tanganani Mega City.

Morero further revealed the city’s Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre (IIOC) is now operational and is being used to strengthen smart policing and surveillance capabilities.

“Focus is placed on ensuring the intelligent policing operation of the city makes use of CCTV cameras and monitors the city's camera surveillance system. We must thank Vumacam for assisting us to make the IIOC efficient and functional,” he said.

“The future we are creating tells a story of a decisive leadership that can create financial sustainability and revenue optimisation; ensure predictable infrastructure and resilience; ensure spatial justice and enforce rule of law; and lastly, maintain global readiness and implement digital governance.”