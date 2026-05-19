AI, global uncertainty to top talks at southern Africa’s leading cyber security event

Register now for the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg.

Geopolitical uncertainty and AI’s impact on the security landscape are expected to top the agenda when over 1 000 cyber security stakeholders gather for the annual ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg in June.

The ITWeb Security Summit, renowned as the must-attend gathering for southern African cyber security professionals, is endorsed by the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) and is an IITPSA Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accredited event.

Under the theme: "Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap", the event will explore the changing environment and challenging new issues cyber security professionals face.

With the agenda driven by an exceptional advisory board, a key trend to be explored this year is AI, with speakers outlining issues such as deep fake identity threats, how threat actors are using AI now, AI governance and the role and ROI of AI in cyber security. Regulatory changes and cyber security regulation will also come under scrutiny, as will the latest insights into cyber resilience and the human element.

In international keynote addresses, Joe Tidy, Cyber correspondent at BBC, will expose the rise of sophisticated teenage hacking gangs; Özgür Danisman, Director of solution engineering, CEEMA at Cloudflare, will outline how to future proof your AI strategy; and Glen Leonhard, Director of key management at Cryptomathic, will elaborate on why AI is increasing cryptographic risk. Tobias Schroedel, IT security expert, computer expert on TV, author and first comedyhacker, will speak on cyber criminals in the darknet: ransomware and how our data ends up online; and James Dyer, Head of Threat Intelligence at KnowBe4, will talk on: "When reality lies: Deepfakes and the evolution of phishing APT".

With sector-specific panel discussions over six tracks, and an exhibition area showcasing the latest in cyber security solutions from more than 80 vendors and solution providers, the ITWeb Security Summit also features the 10th annual Security Summit Hackathon and networking receptions. There is also a dedicated CISO programme and practical workshops focused on cyber resilience planning and security roadmaps.

The programme features more than 90 speakers, including leading local and international voices such as:

Allie Mellen, Principal Analyst at Forrester, on industry consolidation and what it means for security strategy

Stephen H Campbell, CTO of the DISARM Foundation, on the merging of cyber and information warfare

Kerissa Varma, President: Women in Cybersecurity Southern Africa

Cheryl Modise, CISO, Telkom

Celia Mantshiyane, Group CISO, FirstRand

Xolani Lukhele, General Manager: IT Governance, Risk and Security, Transnet SOC

Alisha Sarabjeeth, Head of Information Security, Mr Price Group

Dr Xolile Sibande, Senior Manager: Information and Cyber Security, Auditor-General of South Africa

Ikes Dindar, Head of Security Architecture and Engineering, Absa Group

Suren Naidoo, Group CISO, Foschini Retail Group

Adele Jones, Lead architect: information security and blockchain, Nedbank

Jason Jordaan, Principal forensic analyst, DFIR Labs

View the full agenda.

Why attend

For South African business, IT and cyber security leaders, the ITWeb Summit presents a unique opportunity to connect with the people and ideas shaping the future of cyber resilience, and see how peers are dealing with the growing pressures of enhancing cyber resilience in a complex environment.

Delegates include:

Business executives and strategists

C-level IT decision-makers – CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and CDOs

Risk and compliance leaders

Cyber security practitioners, from operational to senior level

Kelvin Nhlapo, General Manager of the IITPSA, says: “For the second consecutive year, the institute is sponsoring the R10 000 second prize for the ITWeb Security Hackathon as part of our ongoing commitment to building and developing South Africa’s digital skills pipeline and encouraging young talent to pursue careers in ICT.”

He adds: “Through our participation at the event, including the IITPSA exhibition booth, attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with our team, learn more about the benefits of professional membership and explore our professional career development initiatives.”

The ITWeb Security Summit takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 2-4 June. Seats are filling fast – register today to secure your place.