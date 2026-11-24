Enock Machete, founder of Mphoti Consulting. (Image: Supplied)

South African enterprise technology and digital consulting firm Mphoti Consulting is developing an AI governance delivery framework for release in the first quarter of 2027, as businesses face growing pressure to ensure AI-powered applications are secure and governed.

Founded by entrepreneur Enock Machete in 2020, Mphoti Consulting focuses on enterprise-level software development and solutions, document generation and digital signing , serving clients in the financial services, iGaming, telecommunications and healthcare sectors.

According to Machete, the proposed AI governance framework will allow clients to build governance checkpoints into their corporate processes, including during the design and deployment of AI systems and during data collection and preparation, to ensure human oversight at different stages of software development.

“There needs to be a process where someone checks and confirms whether we are taking the right code into production. There also needs to be a process to ensure that the application is safe and compliant. We need to understand what problems could arise, what security implications we are dealing with and what risks we might be exposing ourselves to,” he says.

Machete stresses the need for skills and points to the Mphoti Consulting learning academy, launched in July this year. The academy's first intake comprised 10 interns, who began a 12-month internship in September.

The internship is supported by the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA), which funds the interns' training and monthly stipends.

Machete says the academy focuses on developing software development skills, covering front-end development, integration and back-end development. The training includes technologies such as React and Node.js, while participants are also introduced to agile methodologies and practices, including sprints and scrums, to prepare them for working in modern software development environments.

The company aims to increase its intake to approximately 40 students in the next programme cycle.

“The aim is to absorb as many graduates as possible, either through our clients or within our own organisation,” says Machete.

The solutions developed for clients undergo security assessment before deployment, including penetration testing and vulnerability testing to identify risks before applications are moved into production.