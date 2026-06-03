AI + human: Why cyber security needs both machine speed and human insight

Join the webinar on 23 June.

“Cyber security is no longer simply about identifying vulnerabilities once or twice a year. Organisations need continuous visibility, faster validation and the ability to prioritise risk in real-time. While AI is transforming the speed and scale of offensive security, human expertise remains critical for providing context, judgment and strategic direction. The future of cyber resilience lies in combining machine intelligence with experienced human insight to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated adversaries,” said Craig Rosewarne, Managing Director of Wolfpack Information Risk.

As cyber threats continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, organisations face mounting pressure to rethink how they approach offensive security testing, vulnerability management and cyber resilience.

Attack surfaces are expanding. The window between vulnerability discovery and exploitation is narrowing. At the same time, security teams are being asked to do more with less, often while navigating rising regulatory scrutiny and growing operational complexity.

While automation and AI have transformed cyber security capabilities by improving visibility, scalability and response speed, many organisations are finding that automation alone is insufficient.

False positives, contextual blind spots and alert fatigue continue to challenge security teams worldwide. Effective cyber security requires more than machine speed; it requires human judgment, validation and strategic prioritisation.

To address this growing challenge, Wolfpack Information Risk and Synack will host an upcoming webinar titled 'AI + Human: Keeping Pace with the Modern Adversary' on 23 June 2026, from 9am to 10am SAST.

The session will explore how organisations can integrate AI-driven offensive security capabilities with human-led expertise to build more resilient and effective cyber security programmes.

Rather than relying solely on periodic, compliance-driven testing, organisations are increasingly adopting continuous, intelligence-led offensive security models that provide ongoing visibility into risk exposure and attack surface management.

This shift is being accelerated by evolving global regulatory expectations, including frameworks such as the CRA and NIS2, which are driving organisations towards more proactive, continuous approaches to cyber resilience.

During the webinar, Wolfpack and Synack will unpack several key themes shaping the future of offensive security, including:

How organisations can keep pace with a shrinking threat window.

Why AI and automation require human validation to reduce noise and improve decision-making.

The growing importance of maintaining visibility across increasingly complex attack surfaces.

How organisations can move from compliance-focused testing to ongoing resilience and operational assurance.

The role of offensive security in improving prioritisation, remediation and executive-level cyber risk management.

The webinar will also highlight how modern offensive security programmes are evolving beyond traditional penetration testing to deliver continuous assurance and strategic business value.

According to Wolfpack, organisations that successfully integrate AI-enabled capabilities with skilled human expertise will be better placed to adapt to rapidly changing adversarial techniques and emerging cyber risks.

As attackers continue to innovate, defenders must evolve their approach just as quickly.

Register to join the discussion

Organisations seeking to strengthen cyber resilience, improve offensive security visibility and modernise their testing approach are encouraged to attend.

For more information or to register, contact:

info@wolfpackrisk.com / www.wolfpackrisk.com