AI in healthcare: From hype to high impact

Luis da Silva, CEO at Healthbridge.

With its unmatched ability to process vast datasets at speed and scale, AI is opening new frontiers in diagnosis, treatment and healthcare delivery. The impact on global health systems is profound: enabling earlier interventions, advancing personalised medicine and significantly reducing administrative inefficiencies.

New York-based CB Insights’ latest State of AI Report puts this acceleration into perspective. In Q1 2025, global AI funding reached a historic $66.6 billion, marking a 51% increase quarter over quarter.

While much of this investment was driven by infrastructure giants, a marked shift is under way: capital is now flowing into application-layer platforms with real-world use cases, especially in healthcare and industrials. Notably, more than half of the 11 new AI unicorns mentioned in this quarter’s CB Insights Report are healthcare-focused, signalling deep investor confidence in AI’s clinical potential to ease the burden on overextended service providers.

Clinical documentation gets an AI upgrade

One such example that stands out in this wave of innovation is Nora AI, an ambient medical scribe built to eliminate the clinician’s documentation burden. The platform captures doctor-patient conversations in real-time and automatically generates structured clinical notes, without requiring manual input.

Designed with end-to-end data security at its core, Nora AI goes beyond traditional speech-to-text tools. “Our goal is simple,” says James Gordon, co-founder and COO of Nora AI. “We want to give doctors back their time. Nora AI reduces friction in the clinical workflow, seamlessly integrates with existing EHR systems and ensures that documentation is complete, well-structured and consistent.”

Built in Africa, designed to scale

Originally developed as an educational tool to auto-generate study materials from various resources, Nora AI pivoted into the health tech space when Healthbridge, a leading South African health tech player, identified its potential to solve a growing clinician pain point: documentation fatigue.

Healthbridge integrated Nora AI into its Healthbridge Clinical platform, and the uptake was immediate. In just six months, more than 265 clinicians have used the solution, with over 41 000 consultations processed and clinicians reporting time savings of up to three hours per day.

“This isn’t theoretical innovation,” says Luis da Silva, CEO of Healthbridge. “Nora AI is already reducing burnout, improving documentation quality and helping clinicians focus on what matters most: patient care.”

Ambient AI that enhances the human element

What makes Nora AI stand out in a crowded field of generative AI solutions is its human-centred design philosophy. Rather than replacing human input, it amplifies it, running quietly in the background to free clinicians from keyboards and screens, allowing for more focused and meaningful patient interactions.

“What truly sets Nora AI apart is its commitment to enhancing, not replacing, the human element in healthcare. By automating documentation in the background, Nora AI enables clinicians to be fully present during consultations, fostering deeper and more meaningful patient interactions while reducing the risk of errors. The result is a dramatic improvement in both clinician well-being and patient outcomes: less burnout, higher documentation quality and a more personal, attentive care experience,” says Da Silva.

“I envision a future where ambient voice technology is integrated into all clinical practices worldwide, supporting clinicians at every stage of documentation; before, during and after consultations. As a user told us, ‘Nora AI is a game-changer… it saves so much time, and I love that it turns whatever I say into a beautifully structured note,’” adds Gordon. “That’s the kind of impact we’re aiming for: intuitive, useful tech that solves real-world problems.”

Africa’s health tech leapfrog: The power of cross-sector partnerships

Cross-sector partnerships such as this are essential for scaling health tech solutions and enhancing healthcare delivery. “By pairing health tech infrastructure with AI applications, the ecosystem becomes more agile, efficient and scalable, benefiting medical practitioners and patients alike,” says Da Silva.

This kind of collaboration is also invaluable in emerging markets, where legacy systems and resource constraints call for more flexible and intelligent design. “Across the African continent, where many healthcare systems still rely on paper-based processes and fragmented supply chains, AI-powered solutions like Nora AI offer a leapfrog opportunity. Given clinician shortages, inconsistent data capture and limited access to care, the case for ambient AI is even more compelling,” Gordon says.

Investors are taking notice, and with Africa's health tech market projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2024 to 2030, a new generation of African start-ups is using technology to re-imagine healthcare access, equity and efficiency. Nora AI’s evolution, from edtech prototype to vital clinical infrastructure, illustrates the power of AI with purpose; real-world impact, responsible design and a relentless focus on solving problems in a meaningful way.

“This is what we mean by AI with purpose,” concludes Da Silva. “It’s not about hype or disruption for its own sake. It’s about building tools that work in the background to make people’s lives better, starting with the clinicians who keep healthcare running.”