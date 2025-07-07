AI investment could unlock trillions for Africa – BCX CEO

Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX.

Africa could unlock trillions in economic value by investing in AI and digital infrastructure, according to Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX.

Speaking at Huawei’s South Africa Connect 2025 event in Johannesburg, Bogoshi said the AI economy has a powerful multiplier effect and called for urgent investment in design infrastructure.

“Every $1 invested in design infrastructure can generate $3 to $5 in GDP,” said Bogoshi, citing McKinsey research that forecasts AI will contribute $13 trillion to global GDP by 2030. “South Africa could capture up to $1.5 trillion of that – if we act.”

He warned that Africa must move decisively to remain competitive in the global economy. “This is not just about technology – it’s about the future we are building. Every investment decision is a vote for the kind of future we want.”

Bogoshi stressed that leadership and strategy are essential. “We must move beyond automation. Enterprises need to become nodes in a smarter, more connected economy. That’s how we move the country forward.”

AI infrastructure, talent key to growth

Will Meng, CEO of Huawei South Africa, said AI is reshaping productivity, and industries must accelerate digital transformation to remain relevant.

“Computing power, algorithms and data are the foundation,” Meng said. “Digitising and intelligentising systems is critical for unlocking efficiency and value, and for creating jobs.”

Gene Zhang, CEO of Huawei Enterprise Business, added that the rapid progress in AI models is driving broader adoption. “Since 2022, AI accuracy has increased by 91.5%, while usage costs have dropped by 99.3%. Already, 53% of enterprises are using AI.”

However, Zhang cautioned that SA faces significant challenges in AI infrastructure, application and talent development.

He noted that global data generation is expected to hit 1 yottabyte annually by 2030, while SA currently generates under 3.5 zettabytes, with less than 30% utilisation. The country also lags in computing power and connectivity.

“By 2030, global AI computing demand will reach 105 ZFLOPS – 500 times today’s level. South Africa’s growth rate remains below 60%,” Zhang said. He added that while 23% of global households are expected to have 10Gbps internet by 2030, only 30% of South African homes currently have speeds above 30Mbps.

Huawei reaffirmed its commitment to helping SA build digital capacity.

Digital economy growth

Honge-Eng Koh, global chief public services industry scientist at Huawei, said the world is entering a new economic phase driven by AI and digital technology. “According to research with Oxford Economics, traditional economies grow at around 2% annually. In the digital economy, it’s over 9%,” he said. “In China, over 50% of GDP now comes from the digital economy. Most countries are still below 20%."

The message from Huawei to its market is that a proactive response to the AI economy is essential for business relevance and growth.