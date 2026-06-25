AI is changing how South Africans find local services, but human trust still matters

Snupit leverages AI-powered technology to improve how customers connect with trusted local service professionals. (Image source: 123RF)

Artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries around the world, from customer service and online shopping to recruitment and digital marketing. South Africa's online services sector is no exception, with AI increasingly being used to help customers find the right businesses faster and more efficiently.

As one of South Africa's leading online services marketplaces, Snupit has been leveraging AI-powered technology for years to improve how customers connect with trusted local service professionals.

While many companies are only now beginning to explore the potential of AI, Snupit's technology journey began when the company evolved from an online directory into an online services marketplace in 2017.

Technology built around South African needs

Unlike global platforms that rely on international datasets and broad assumptions, Snupit's approach is built around the unique characteristics of the South African market.

South Africa's service economy is diverse, with customer needs varying significantly between regions, cities and communities. Understanding local search behaviour, popular service categories, seasonal demand patterns and regional preferences is critical to creating meaningful connections between customers and service providers.

By using technology designed specifically for the local market, Snupit is able to better understand customer requirements and connect them with the most relevant service professionals.

"Technology is a powerful tool, but it works best when it understands the people it's serving," says Mithundra Sivenandan, Snupit's Sales and Marketing Manager. "South African customers have unique needs, and local businesses operate in a unique environment. That local understanding remains incredibly important."

Smarter connections through AI

One of the key advantages of AI within an online marketplace is its ability to improve matching between supply and demand.

When customers submit service requests, multiple factors need to be considered, including service category, location, urgency and the specific requirements of the project. AI helps process these variables quickly, allowing customers to connect with professionals who are best suited to assist them.

This creates a more efficient experience for both customers and businesses, reducing delays and improving the quality of matches made through the platform.

As demand for digital services continues to grow, technology is playing an increasingly important role in helping South African SMEs access new opportunities and reach customers more effectively.

Why human oversight still matters

Despite advances in AI, Snupit believes that technology alone is not enough.

While fully automated systems are technically possible, the company continues to combine AI-powered processes with human oversight and customer support. This approach helps ensure that customers and service professionals receive the assistance they need when challenges arise.

"AI can improve efficiency, but trust remains a human decision," says Sivenandan. "Our goal is to use technology to enhance the customer experience, not replace the human element that remains so important in service-based businesses."

The combination of intelligent technology and dedicated customer support allows Snupit to create more meaningful connections while maintaining the service standards expected by platform users.

Privacy remains a priority

As AI adoption grows globally, concerns around privacy and data protection continue to increase.

For South African businesses, compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) remains a critical responsibility. Snupit says customer privacy is a key consideration in how technology is implemented across its platform.

User information is not used to train AI models and is not shared with AI providers for training purposes. The company continues to prioritise responsible data practices while leveraging technology to improve platform performance.

Proudly South African innovation

As a Proudly South African member, Snupit remains committed to investing in local innovation that supports South African businesses and consumers.

By combining locally developed technology with human expertise and customer support, the company continues to create opportunities for service professionals while helping customers find trusted businesses across the country.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, Snupit believes the future belongs to businesses that successfully balance innovation, trust and human connection.