AI is changing software development. But who is governing the AI?

Knovation Solutions and BlueFlag are helping companies adopt AI-enabled software development with greater visibility, governance and confidence. (Image source: 123RF)

To help organisations address this AI developer security challenge, Knovation Solutions, a specialist cyber security provider, today announced the availability of BlueFlag Security's Identity-Centric Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) risk platform across South Africa and the African continent.

Unlike traditional application security solutions that focus primarily on vulnerabilities within source code, BlueFlag extends security to the identities operating throughout the software development life cycle – including developers, service accounts, deployment identities, machine identities and AI coding agents. Seventy-five percent of SDLC attacks start at identity, not code.

As organisations embrace AI-assisted development using tools such as GitHub Copilot, Cursor and Claude Code, the number of non-human identities interacting with enterprise source code is increasing rapidly.

Designed for the AI era – closing the identity gap in software development

Modern software delivery is no longer driven solely by human developers. Every software project now includes thousands of machine identities, service accounts, API keys, deployment tokens and, increasingly, AI coding assistants.

While organisations routinely scan code for vulnerabilities, they often lack visibility into who – or what – is creating, modifying and deploying that code.

BlueFlag's platform introduces advanced capabilities that help organisations confidently adopt AI-assisted software development while maintaining governance and compliance.

BlueFlag enables organisations to:

Gain complete visibility into every identity operating across the SDLC.

Govern non-human identities alongside traditional developer accounts.

Secure AI coding assistants through policy-driven identity controls.

Detect behavioural risk before it becomes a security incident.

Generate continuous compliance evidence for frameworks including ISO 27001, SOC 2 and POPIA.

Reduce security blind spots without disrupting developer productivity.

BlueFlag complements existing source code management, CI/CD, cloud security and security operations platforms by providing an identity control layer across the software development life cycle.

Addressing a growing challenge for African organisations

Across financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, government and other highly regulated industries, software development has become central to digital transformation strategies.

This creates a growing challenge for security leaders of African organisations who must understand not only whether code is secure, but also whether every identity involved in creating, approving and deploying that code is trusted, governed and compliant.

Executive perspective

"Most organisations can tell you how many developers they employ. Very few can tell you how many identities – including service accounts, deployment tokens and AI agents – actually interact with their source code every day.

"BlueFlag gives organisations that visibility, and we are excited to bring this capability to customers across South Africa and the African continent," says William Hardie, MD of Knovation Solutions.

"AI agents have fast become non-human identities with super-human capabilities, nowhere more pressing than in the SDLC," says Raj Mallempati, Co-Founder and CEO of BlueFlag Security.

More than technology – local expertise

As BlueFlag's regional partner, Knovation Solutions combines deep cyber security expertise with practical implementation experience across African enterprises.

Together, Knovation Solutions and BlueFlag are helping organisations adopt AI-enabled software development with greater visibility, governance and confidence.

Let us uncover your SDLC risks in 48 hours with an assessment that includes prioritised remediation.