AI is not a headcount strategy: Are you falling into the AI layoff trap?

whitepaper Automation without operating model redesign creates risk, not value. (Image: Ovations)

Most organisations launching AI initiatives are asking the wrong question. Instead of "what business value can AI create?", they're asking, "how many jobs can AI remove?" and the results are proving costly.

A new thought leadership article by Ovations Technologies challenges executives to confront an uncomfortable truth: only 5% of companies are achieving AI value at scale (BCG, 2025), yet organisations continue cutting headcount in anticipation of what AI might deliver, rather than what it has demonstrably proven.

From Klarna's well-publicised reversal on AI-driven cost cuts, to Gartner's prediction that 50% of companies that reduced customer service staff due to AI will rehire by 2027, the pattern is clear: automation without operating model redesign creates risk, not value.

Download this article below to explore:

Why AI cost-cutting strategies frequently fail to deliver sustainable value

The five disciplines of the Responsible AI Value Realisation Framework

Five board-level questions every executive should answer before approving AI-driven restructuring

Real-world examples from Klarna, Duolingo, BT Group and Chegg

AI will transform your organisation. The question is whether that transformation will be responsible, measurable and value-creating, or just another expensive promise.

CTA: Download the full article below and find out if your organisation is ready.