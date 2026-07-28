AI is reshaping cyber security

Anthony Laing, General Manager of the Networking Business Unit at NEC XON. (Image: NEC XON)

As digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging quantum computing threats reshape the security landscape, NEC Africa has expanded its cyber security portfolio through a strategic partnership with German cryptography specialist Utimaco. The partnership adds specialist cryptographic security capabilities to NEC Africa's existing cyber security portfolio, complementing its expertise in networking, AI security, endpoint protection, security operations and data centre infrastructure.

Anthony Laing, General Manager of the Networking Business Unit at NEC XON, says cryptography has become one of the most critical, yet often overlooked, components of modern cyber security. "Every digital interaction depends on trust," said Laing. "Whether it's a banking transaction, a mobile payment, digital identity or sensitive government data, cryptography is what protects that information. As organisations become more digital, protecting cryptographic keys and ensuring those environments remain resilient has become a strategic business priority."

Preparing for the next generation of cyber threats

The need for stronger cryptographic security is being driven not only by increasing cyber crime but also by the rapid growth of AI and the emergence of quantum computing. Although practical quantum attacks remain some years away, organisations are increasingly adopting crypto-agility strategies that allow cryptographic algorithms and key management systems to evolve as new threats emerge.

"Organisations shouldn't wait until quantum computing becomes an immediate threat," says Laing. "Building cryptographic agility today ensures security investments remain resilient tomorrow. This is about future-proofing critical infrastructure."

Completing the cyber security picture

The partnership enables NEC Africa to support organisations as they modernise cryptographic environments, protect digital transactions and prepare for evolving regulatory and security requirements. It forms part of NEC Africa's strategy of building a best-of-breed cyber security ecosystem through partnerships with leading global technology providers. While NEC already offers comprehensive capabilities spanning network security, endpoint protection, security operations centres (SOCs), AI security and modern data centre infrastructure, the addition of Utimaco fills what the company regards as a critical gap in its cyber security portfolio.

Utimaco is internationally recognised for its expertise in hardware security modules (HSMs), key management and cryptographic security technologies that underpin secure digital services across banking, telecommunications, government and enterprise environments.

"Cyber security isn't one technology," says Laing. "It requires multiple layers working together. Cryptography is the foundation that protects digital trust, and adding Utimaco enables us to deliver a far more comprehensive cyber security offering to our customers."

Expanding cryptographic expertise across Africa

The relationship between NEC Africa and Utimaco began approximately two years ago following discussions at Mobile World Congress, where both organisations recognised a growing need for specialist cryptographic expertise across African markets.

Since then, NEC has invested in dedicated capability, appointing cryptography specialist George Okech to support customer engagements across East Africa and the broader continent. The companies have also begun joint market engagement activities, including a customer event in Kenya introducing organisations to the role of cryptographic security in protecting critical digital infrastructure.

NEC believes the partnership creates significant opportunities within financial services, telecommunications, government and other highly regulated industries where secure digital transactions and data protection are business-critical.

Historically, much of Africa's cryptographic infrastructure has been supplied by incumbent vendors. As many of those environments approach technology refresh cycles, NEC sees growing demand for modern cryptographic platforms that provide stronger security, greater flexibility and improved long-term value.

Supporting Africa's digital future

"The success of digital transformation depends on trust," says Laing. "By combining our networking, cyber security and infrastructure expertise with Utimaco's leadership in cryptography, we're helping customers build secure digital foundations that will support innovation for years to come."