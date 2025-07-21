AI meets productivity: The impact of Microsoft Copilot on Windows 11 PCs

Microsoft Copilot on Windows 11 represents a paradigm shift in how to approach productivity.

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, Microsoft has consistently been at the forefront of innovation. The introduction of Microsoft Copilot on Windows 11 marks a significant leap forward in enhancing productivity through artificial intelligence (AI). This press release delves into the transformative capabilities of Microsoft Copilot, particularly in the context of AI-enhanced productivity features, with insights from leading PC manufacturers Acer and Lenovo.

AI-enhanced productivity features

Microsoft Copilot on Windows 11 is designed to streamline tasks, boost efficiency and foster creativity. Here are some of the standout features:

Recall : This feature allows users to search for content they have interacted with in the past, whether it's an app, website, image or document. By using natural language search or a timeline, users can quickly locate the information they need.

: This feature allows users to search for content they have interacted with in the past, whether it's an app, website, image or document. By using natural language search or a timeline, users can quickly locate the information they need. Click to Do : This tool simplifies the process of selecting and copying information from various sources, making it easier to compile data and create presentations.

: This tool simplifies the process of selecting and copying information from various sources, making it easier to compile data and create presentations. Improved Windows search : Enhanced search capabilities allow users to find files and information using detailed descriptions, such as "dogs on beach" or "recent budget".

: Enhanced search capabilities allow users to find files and information using detailed descriptions, such as "dogs on beach" or "recent budget". On-device AI processing: Copilot+ PCs are equipped with high-performance neural processing units (NPUs) from AMD, Intel and Qualcomm, enabling powerful AI models to run locally on the device. This ensures faster, smarter and more secure computing.

User scenario: Sarah's day at work

Sarah, a project manager at a bustling tech start-up, starts her day by opening her Windows 11 laptop. With multiple projects running simultaneously, she relies heavily on Microsoft Copilot to manage her tasks efficiently.

Recall : Sarah needs to find a presentation she worked on last month. Using the Recall feature, she types "presentation on Q1 results" into the search bar. Copilot quickly retrieves the document, saving her valuable time.

: Sarah needs to find a presentation she worked on last month. Using the Recall feature, she types "presentation on Q1 results" into the search bar. Copilot quickly retrieves the document, saving her valuable time. Click to Do: While preparing for a meeting, Sarah uses the Click to Do feature to compile data from various sources. She effortlessly selects and copies information from e-mails, spreadsheets and web pages into a single document.

While preparing for a meeting, Sarah uses the Click to Do feature to compile data from various sources. She effortlessly selects and copies information from e-mails, spreadsheets and web pages into a single document. Improved Windows search: Later, Sarah needs to find images of "team building activities" for a company newsletter. The enhanced search capabilities allow her to locate the images using detailed descriptions.

Later, Sarah needs to find images of "team building activities" for a company newsletter. The enhanced search capabilities allow her to locate the images using detailed descriptions. On-device AI processing: Throughout the day, Sarah's laptop runs AI models locally, ensuring her tasks are completed swiftly and securely without relying on cloud processing.

Acer's perspective

Acer has embraced Microsoft Copilot as a game-changer for its users. According to the Acer Community, the integration of Copilot into Windows 11 allows users to access AI tools without the need to open additional applications or web browsers. This seamless integration is achieved through simple shortcuts, such as pressing the Windows Key + C. Acer highlights the ease of use and the significant boost in productivity that Copilot brings to its devices.

Lenovo's insights

Lenovo, which positions itself as a leader in innovative computing solutions, has also integrated Microsoft Copilot into its Windows 11 PCs. Lenovo emphasises the role of AI in transforming the user experience by making everyday tasks more efficient and intuitive. The AI-powered tools in Windows 11, including Copilot, are designed to enhance creativity and productivity, aligning with Lenovo's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to its users.

Technical angle: Security and privacy

One of the critical aspects of Microsoft Copilot is its focus on security and privacy. By leveraging on-device AI processing, Copilot ensures that sensitive data remains on the user's device, reducing the risk of data breaches and unauthorised access. This approach not only enhances performance but also provides users with greater control over their data.

Local AI processing : With NPUs from AMD, Intel and Qualcomm, AI models run directly on the device, ensuring faster and more secure processing.

: With NPUs from AMD, Intel and Qualcomm, AI models run directly on the device, ensuring faster and more secure processing. Data privacy: By keeping data processing local, Copilot minimises the need to send sensitive information to the cloud, thereby enhancing privacy and security.

By leveraging AI, Copilot simplifies complex tasks, enhances search capabilities and ensures a more intuitive user experience. With the support of industry leaders like Acer and Lenovo, Microsoft Copilot is set to redefine what users can expect from their PCs, making technology more accessible and efficient for everyone.