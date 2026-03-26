AI must follow, not replace, the fundamentals of identity

Quinton Hughes, founder, director and IGA architect at Integralis IT Consultancy.

The evolution of cyber security , underpinned by the advent of AI, has compelled companies to evaluate their approach to identity and security solutions.

This is according to Quinton Hughes, founder, director and IGA (identity, governance and administration) architect at Integralis IT Consultancy, an identity and cloud technology services and solutions provider.

Integralis is among several high-profile companies sponsoring the ITWeb Security Summit JHB 2026 on 2 and 3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre, with 4 June set aside for workshops.

Hughes is an identity governance and access management (IAM/IGA) specialist with nearly 20 years of experience designing and deploying identity platforms for companies in SA and internationally.

After early roles with Microsoft, Aramco in the Middle East, QData in the UK, and several managed service providers, he founded Integralis South Africa, an identity-focused consultancy.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 To learn more about defending organisations against today’s evolving cyber threats, register for ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town 2026 or ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg, where global and local experts will unpack the latest security trends and solutions.

Today he also leads Govern-IS, the global brand expanding these services internationally.

He is a certified IGA architect and a member of the Identity Management Institute’s CIAM programme.

Reflecting on the broader theme of the summit and its relevance to the cyber security market, Hughes says: “While the cyber security industry races towards AI-driven everything, most organisations are still struggling with the basics – fragmented identity landscapes, legacy systems nearing end-of-life and poor access governance.

"The real question isn’t whether AI will transform security, but whether businesses are ready for it," he continues.

"In this session, I explore why evolution in cyber security is a process, not an overnight shift – and why ignoring foundational identity and governance challenges could turn AI from an advantage into amplified risk.”