AI, partner unification, sustainability will dominate in 2025, say SA channel players

Sustainability, data and security to define South Africa’s channel in 2025.

The gap between business transformation and technology is narrowing, with technology increasingly influencing business processes – a trend that has changed the dynamics of SA’s partner-centric channel and one that demands a better understanding of technology.

This is according to enterprise software and digital solutions provider SAP, which also lists AI, digital skills and closer partnerships as trends that will impact the channel.

Nazia Pillay, SAP’s partner and ecosystems lead for MEA, says the main role that technology plays in business is pushing customers to involve partners in strategic discussions to ensure proper guidance from the start. Effective partnerships across sectors, from government to non-profits, are essential to address industry challenges, she adds.

Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa, concurs and notes the era of fragmented systems is ending.

She adds that unified partner ecosystems are now vital for streamlining operations, boosting collaboration and delivering value to customers while driving efficiency.

SAP also identifies data and security as the top issues for organisations in 2025, with companies aware that disparate data can skew analytics and rising cyber security threats pose increasing challenges.

“Disparate data stored in different places is typically drawn up into an analytics platform, as a result, losing its contextual relevance. Actual analytics then become skewed, impacting outputs,” says Pillay.

The second biggest issue facing customers and partners is security, he continues. “Increased and more sophisticated levels of malicious intent are negatively impacting our industry at large.”

JSE-listed ICT firm BCX says AI-driven security, zero trust models and human-centric security will be top of mind for business leaders, cyber security C-suite decision-makers, CISOs and cyber security services providers.

In addition to adopting advanced, AI-enabled threat detection systems, the company advocates a "trust no one, verify everything" architecture to protect sensitive data in hybrid work environments.

The company agrees with the notion that human error is a major cause of cyber security attacks and incidents. It underlines the need for ongoing employee training and fostering a culture of vigilance to reduce risks.

According to BCX, it understands the unique challenges African businesses face, from limited budgets to regulatory compliance and the persistent cyber security skills gap.

AI-driven operations

Taute believes AI can transform operations by enhancing decision-making through predictive insights, optimising resource allocation and uncovering growth opportunities. Partners offering AI-driven solutions will be key to meeting customer demand for automation and machine learning capabilities, Taute adds.

“By integrating AI into enablement platforms and operational workflows, partners can better anticipate customer needs, optimise resource allocation and uncover growth opportunities. Beyond operational benefits, AI also presents a significant sales opportunity for partners. As customers increasingly look for solutions incorporating AI-driven automation, predictive analytics and machine learning capabilities, tech partners can position themselves as key providers of these innovative technologies.”

The Westcon-Comstor Southern African executive adds that specialisation is becoming a key differentiator in the channel, with customers demanding tailored solutions that address industry-specific challenges.

“Partners with deep expertise in verticals such as healthcare, finance or manufacturing will stand out by delivering bespoke technology stacks and compliance-ready solutions. Distributors that support this trend by enabling multi-vendor solutions and providing specialised training will empower their partners to capture new market opportunities and thrive in niche segments. People enablement will be a serious determiner for success in 2025,” says Taute.

Doug Woolley, GM and VP of Dell South Africa, warns that AI moves quickly and can leave behind companies that cannot or will not adapt.

Woolley spoke at the ITWeb AI Summit held recently and said according to the Dell 2024 Innovation Catalyst study, 31% of South African respondents admit they’re struggling to keep up with the pace of disruption. “The whole industry is evolving at pace, and that creates a lot of tension within businesses. Most people understand it will have an impact.”

Balancing costs

HPE South Africa’s President Ntuli highlights the challenge for companies to balance IT costs with modernisation, especially with rising expenses and AI advancements.

“Cloud repatriation, driven by cost concerns and regulatory compliance, is gaining momentum, with businesses opting for a mix of private and public cloud solutions. As businesses face increasing complexity, the cloud FinOps market is growing, with skills and resources in demand. AI adoption will require clear use cases and evidence of long-term business benefits, with prebuilt systems enabling faster implementation.

“With South African businesses under significant pressure to manage and reduce IT costs, company leaders are finding themselves in a tough spot. They need to balance these rising cost pressures with the urgent need to modernise, all while keeping a lid on operational complexity. These pressures will reach a tipping point in 2025, thanks to some unexpected cost spikes and advancements in generative AI. Because of this, many businesses are taking a hard look at their long-term IT strategies, trying to figure out how to handle the rising costs of their virtualised workloads, support both current and future needs, and streamline IT operations in an increasingly complex environment.”

Cloud repatriation is taking centre stage in 2025 as businesses reassess their public cloud strategies.

According to Ntuli, escalating costs and the need for better budget management are driving this trend. Many organisations are now opting for a strategic mix of private and public cloud solutions to balance expenses and manage resources effectively.

“As a result, FinOps is becoming essential. Projected to hit almost $40 billion by 2034, the burgeoning cloud FinOps market underscores the need for skills and resources in this area,” he says.

In his overview of issues that will continue to impact the channel, Mark Walker, VP, data and analytics – Middle East, Turkey and Africa and MD South Africa at IDC, lists several significant external influences, including inflation, economy and global trends.

Walker says these trends include consumer discretionary spend, COVID amortisation at enterprises, the impact of AI, import tariffs/duties and the level of technical support that will trigger more activity in the channel and will escalate the level of competition.