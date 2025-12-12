AI-powered health collaboration targets African precision medicine

The partnership will boost integrated multiome data analysis and AI-driven insights. (Image created using GenAI via ChatGPT)

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has signed a memorandum of understanding and licensing agreement with PromptBio, a California-based data and life sciences company.

According to a statement, the partnership will boost integrated multiome data analysis and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights for the Clinical Multiome Atlas Platform (Clin-MAP), which is based at the CSIR.

Multiome data analysis is the study and integration of multiple layers of biological information from the same cell samples to get a more complete view of cellular function.

The Clin-MAP seeks to create a Pan-African integrated clinical multiome data repository to democratise local precision medicine efforts, foster sustainable research and development efforts, and catalyse African health innovation.

PromptBio uses AI to analyse multiome data − including genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics − to support biological research. By teaming up, the CSIR’s Clin-MAP can use PromptBio’s AI tools together with its own multiome profiling capabilities to speed up the potential treatment targets for African populations across various disease groups.

Dr Jerolen Naidoo, co-principal investigator of Clin-MAP, says: “Access to the PromptBio platform and AI-guided insights represent a game-changing advantage as we seek to transition multiome datasets into African-relevant translational technologies. Importantly, this partnership will also support the development of nationally-gazetted critical skills in data science and empower young African researchers across the Clin-MAP partner network.”

Using integrated multiome data analysis from the CSIR and PromptBio, researchers can study complex diseases that involve multiple layers of cellular function. These include cancer – uncovering how genetic mutations and protein activity interact to drive tumour growth or drug resistance, and cardiovascular diseases – understanding how genes, transcripts and proteins influence heart disease risk or progression.

CSIR Future Production: chemicals cluster executive manager Dr Setobane Mangena, adds: “We are excited about the prospects of this collaboration and look forward to the value created through the synergy between PromptBio’s advanced AI and the fundamental scientific expertise within the CSIR. This partnership will add tremendous value and support our drive towards achieving medical sovereignty on the African continent.”

Dr Xiao Yang, CEO of PromptBio, adds: “This collaboration with the CSIR represents a significant milestone in our mission to democratise access to advanced multiomics technologies across diverse populations. By combining PromptBio's AI-driven analytics platform with the CSIR's research infrastructure, we’re unlocking the potential to develop treatments and diagnostics specifically tailored for African populations, addressing a critical gap in global healthcare research.”

Dr Yang continues: “We’re particularly excited about the Clin-MAP initiative, which will generate invaluable insights into disease mechanisms unique to African communities and potentially lead to breakthrough discoveries with worldwide impact.”