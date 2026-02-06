AI scaling gap slows Africa’s digital transformation

Africa’s CEOs are optimistic but slow to scale artificial intelligence. (Image created using GenAI via ChatGPT)

African CEOs continue to trail their global counterparts in deploying artificial intelligence ( AI ) across business functions, as they remain stuck in experimental AI phases, finding it difficult to scale initiatives into enterprise-wide deployments.

This is one of the key findings of PwC’s 29th Global CEO Survey: Africa perspective. It found that more than 150 CEOs in Africa who participated in the survey demonstrate strong operational resilience and reinvention as they navigate currency fluctuations, political uncertainty, infrastructure constraints and supply chain disruptions.

It highlights a slower pace of digital transformation that could limit long-term competitiveness in Africa. While awareness and early adoption of AI are growing, enterprise-wide deployment remains limited, according to the survey.

The survey was conducted from 30 September to 10 November 2025 and surveyed 4 454 CEOs across 95 countries, including Africa.

Skills shortages, fragmented data governance, underdeveloped cloud infrastructure and risk-averse investment strategies are preventing African organisations from moving beyond pilot projects into full-scale AI-driven transformation, it finds.

“AI adoption in Africa is real, but scaling it across the enterprise remains a challenge,” says Christiaan Nel, AI Africa leader at PwC South Africa. “Caution must be balanced with urgency − those investing modestly today risk falling behind competitors scaling rapidly.”

Finding their way

Despite these challenges, African CEOs demonstrate strong operational resilience. The survey shows that 81% are optimistic about improving economic conditions, well above the global average of 65%, while 47% are confident about revenue growth over the next year.

The survey underscores that AI adoption highlights a broader reinvention gap. Only 41% of CEOs have clear AI roadmaps, and 37% formalised responsible AI processes. Skills availability remains a major barrier, with just 37% confident in sourcing and retaining talent for AI initiatives.

PwC research shows that when AI is implemented effectively, African companies experience tangible benefits: 56% report increased employee productivity, 53% gain executive time, 23% see revenue growth, and 25% achieve cost reductions. This confirms that AI can drive efficiency and transformation, but only if infrastructure, governance and investment keep pace, notes the study.

Vikas Sharma, Africa cyber leader at PwC Mauritius, explains: “The challenge is structural. Fragmented cloud environments, unclear data governance and underdeveloped cyber security make scaling AI difficult. Without these foundations, AI initiatives remain tactical rather than transformational.”

Beyond AI, CEOs are using technology to reinvent products, reach new customers and modernise operations. PwC highlights that cloud, analytics and digital frameworks are essential enablers for enterprise-wide AI, helping leaders move from experimentation to transformation.

Importantly, African organisations are using technology to augment rather than replace employees, maintaining workforce stability while improving productivity, it states.

Ambition versus execution

Although 55% of African CEOs consider innovation critical to strategy, only 13% are willing to take high risks in innovation projects.

Underlying capabilities reveal the challenge: just 16% operate dedicated innovation centres, 25% have processes to stop underperforming research and development, and 29% rapidly test ideas with customers.

Lullu Krugel, chief economist and ESG leader at PwC South Africa, adds: “The leaders who build enduring businesses protect their core while creating the future. Operational strength alone is not enough; transformation must be bolder.”

Investment restraint is evident: 59% of respondents report little to no change in IT spending, and only 8% are willing to make large investments despite geopolitical uncertainty. Confidence in acquisitions is lower than the global average, with 40% planning growth through acquisition, compared to 46% globally.

Yet diversification offers a competitive-edge. Nearly half of African CEOs have entered new sectors through services and product offerings in the past five years, generating 24% of revenue from these ventures. Technology leads planned expansion efforts at 17%, followed by real estate, retail and transport/logistics.

PwC concludes that Africa’s CEOs have the ambition and resilience but must move from operational excellence to strategic reinvention. This requires embracing risk as a catalyst for transformation, strengthening digital infrastructure, investing in change leadership and aligning AI adoption with enterprise-wide strategy.

Hannelie Gilmour, consulting and transformation platform leader at PwC South Africa, concludes: “Africa is uniquely positioned to leapfrog global peers. Tomorrow’s stability comes from today’s innovation. CEOs who act decisively will shape the continent’s next chapter.”