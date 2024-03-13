AI the hot topic at SAP Africa Partner Awards

Nazia Pillay, head of the partner ecosystem, SAP Middle East and Africa: South.

SAP Africa hosted its Africa Partner Awards in the Cape Winelands to recognise achievements in its local partner ecosystem. AI was a key theme at the event.

Nazia Pillay, head of the partner ecosystem at SAP Middle East and Africa: South, said the role of partners has become more critical in the wake of changing customer demands and the impact of technologies such as AI.

"Organisations are in a race to define new business cases, unlock new revenue streams, drive higher levels of efficiency and ease the adoption of powerful new technologies. To adequately address customer needs, companies must increasingly rely on the skills and capabilities of a thriving ecosystem of expert partners."

The awards incorporated six categories, with a strong focus on supporting African enterprises' efforts at migrating to the cloud.

The winning companies include:

Sol Arch Consulting, winner of the Rising Star category, which considers the number and value of cloud bookings for a new partner onboarded in the past year.

Epi-Use Africa, winner of the Innovation Award for its packaged solutions and own IP in the SAP app store.

New Dawn Technologies, winner in the Top Cloud Performance category, which considers the value of cloud bookings and number of deals.

IE Network Solutions and Wragby Business Solutions, joint winners in the Top Capacity Growth category, which considers the percentage increase in certified cloud consultants as well as the amount of training conducted.

Dimension Data, winner in the Go Lives category, which recognises the number of customer go-lives.

Microware Solutions in the NNN category, which recognises the number of net-new sales and the value of net-new deals.