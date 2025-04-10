AI to feature strongly at 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit 2025

AI billed as a key focus area and priority for the forthcoming 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit 2025 in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on cyber security will dominate discussions at the 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit 2025, in Cape Town at the CTICC on 28 May, and on 3 and 4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Unsurprisingly, AI is foremost on the minds of business leaders and, given the exponential growth of data volume and constant need for analysis, this technology is inextricably part of business strategies.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says there is a growing demand from the ICT and telecommunications industries for more insight, expert advice and opinion regarding the use of AI.

“The Security Summit is an industry-driven and respected platform that delivers useful content – and this is crucial for business leaders who want to leverage AI but understand that markets are volatile and geopolitical conditions unpredictable. Our objective is to tackle the tough questions, the issues around AI, and add clarity. We have organised a stellar line-up of local and international speakers who will assist us in achieving this objective,” says Lawlor.

These speakers will feature at the Cape Town and Johannesburg events respectively, and include: Tope Olufon, senior analyst, Forrester; Dmitry Berezin, solution sales manager, Kaspersky; Jason Oehley, regional sales manager, Arctic Wolf Networks; Zamani Ngidi, business unit manager, M&A and cyber solutions, Aon South Africa; and Siobhan Gorman, partner, Brunswick Group.

Lawlor points out there are a host of other companies represented at the ITWeb Security Summit and organisers believe the line-up is a well-balanced combination of contribution from market analysts, business leaders, service providers, thought leaders and operators who form part of supply chains.

“We are very pleased to have Africa well-represented. This is a key market in terms of AI’s potential to address numerous socio-economic challenges. More use cases are emerging, and this bodes well as far as Africa’s efforts to cement its position in the global digital economy.”

Click here for more information about the Cape Town Security Summit and to register.

Click here for more information about the Johannesburg Security Summit and to register.