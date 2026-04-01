AI training: No need to go it alone, says CompTIA

Loraine Vorster, VP for sub-Saharan Africa at CompTIA.

IT certifications and tech training trade body The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) acknowledges that AI in cyber security is front of mind for many organisations. The organisation seeks to reassure companies that courses and accredited certifications are available to help.

CompTIA is sponsoring Hackathon 2026 (SS26HACK) at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 on 2 and 3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Speaking to ITWeb ahead of the event, Loraine Vorster, VP for sub-Saharan Africa at CompTIA, said the industry organisation is aware of AI courses being developed in-house. However, she added that it is always preferable to use registered, market-affiliated and accredited training material.

Vorster explained that CompTIA’s role is to conduct research in markets – including intensive review of regulation and legislation pertaining to that specific region – in order to roll out certification.

“Certification changes constantly and we must keep up with these changes. We initiate an official upgrade every three years and continuously monitor questions and any new developments or trends emerging within markets,” she said.

Need for AI training

Vorster agreed that there is a growing global need for training and upskilling when it comes to AI.

CompTIA has released two research papers – "Job Seeker Trends" and "Workforce and Learning Trends" – which back the idea that more training is required.

“Research shows 43% of companies in the US haven’t figured AI out yet; they’re still looking at it. Another 20% are thinking [the technology] is a low priority right now,” said Vorster.

CompTIA’s research also found that the biggest challenge associated with AI is cyber security. “AI is so sophisticated, so there are new threats; you have to adapt your training accordingly.”

The second major issue is the human factor. “It’s close on the heel of cyber security,” Vorster explained. “Like cyber security, the only way to control that is by having a policy, making sure that people are educated and know what is going on.”

Impact on workforce

According to the "Workforce and Learning Trends" report, released in April 2025, HR departments plan to invest the most in AI skills, followed by cyber security and data analytics.

The report adds that guiding staff in building skills through continuous learning helps to mitigate concerns around the pace of technological change, low morale, disengagement and restlessness.

At least four in 10 HR professionals report that this is an even higher priority for tech job roles.

CompTIA’s "AI-Shaped Jobs Market" report states there are two modes of AI adoption: individual use and tech stack integration. Most companies are in the early stages, with 43% in the experimental stage, followed by 27% in low-priority production and 20% in high-priority production.

Vorster said in the US, job postings and recruitment adverts now include required AI skills. However, the scenario is different in emerging markets like SA.

“We don’t believe there is going to be a huge requirement for specific AI job roles in the industry; we think it will be part of existing roles, with the biggest emphasis on cyber security."

Demand for AI skills is only going to grow, which is why CompTIA has integrated AI into its training modules and certifications.

“We use AI tools in our learning. Last year, we started launching short courses – we call them the essential skills – to teach specific things like AI awareness,” Vorster added.

CompTIA stressed the importance of events like the ITWeb Security Summit Hackathon 2026 in helping to develop digital literacy and support Africa’s tech talent.