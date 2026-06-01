AI will not replace agents, but agents who use AI will replace those who don’t

AI is redefining what a high-performing agent looks like. (Image source: 123RF)

For years, the contact centre industry has been told the same story: artificial intelligence will eventually replace human agents. It’s a prediction that has appeared in headlines, vendor presentations and conference panels for almost a decade.

But in 2026, the reality looks very different.

Contact centres have not disappeared. In fact, they continue to expand globally. What has changed is not the role itself, but the expectations around it. The shift is not human versus machine, it is augmented human versus unassisted human.

AI is not replacing agents. It is redefining what a high-performing agent looks like.

To understand why, it helps to look at the day-to-day reality of the job. Contact centre agents have always been expected to do far more than simply answer questions. During a single interaction, an agent might need to understand the customer’s problem, navigate multiple systems, retrieve product information, follow compliance requirements, capture notes and maintain the right tone throughout the conversation. In high-volume environments, this happens hundreds of times a day.

That level of multitasking creates enormous cognitive pressure. Much of an agent’s attention is spent managing systems and processes rather than focusing on the customer in front of them. The result is slower resolution times, inconsistent service quality and significant agent fatigue.

This is where the real impact of AI is being felt. Instead of removing the agent from the interaction, modern AI systems are increasingly embedded inside the workflow, reducing the amount of mental overhead required to handle a conversation effectively.

The first wave of AI in customer service focused heavily on chatbots and automation. These tools helped deflect simple queries before they reached the contact centre, but they only addressed a small part of the operational challenge. The more meaningful transformation began when AI moved into the interaction itself.

Today, conversational intelligence tools can transcribe and summarise interactions in real-time, removing the need for agents to capture detailed notes after every call. Sentiment analysis can detect emotional shifts in the conversation, helping organisations understand when a customer is becoming frustrated or disengaged. Knowledge suggestions can surface automatically during an interaction, allowing agents to access the right information without navigating through multiple systems. At a broader level, capabilities such as speech analytics and workforce management optimisation are enabling organisations to identify trends, forecast demand more accurately and continuously improve both agent performance and customer experience.

Compliance monitoring has also evolved significantly. Instead of waiting for quality assurance teams to review a small sample of calls days later, AI can now flag potential compliance risks during the conversation itself. This reduces exposure for the organisation and gives agents the opportunity to correct issues immediately.

Perhaps the most important development is the ability to analyse every interaction rather than just a limited sample. Historically, quality teams could only review a fraction of calls due to time constraints. AI-driven analytics now allow organisations to identify patterns, coaching opportunities and operational risks across the entire customer engagement environment.

When these capabilities are integrated into daily workflows, the role of the agent begins to shift. Instead of acting primarily as information processors, agents can focus more on judgment, empathy and problem-solving. The technology handles much of the background analysis, while the human focuses on the relationship.

This is where the real competitive shift is emerging. Agents supported by intelligent systems are able to work faster, maintain higher quality standards and resolve issues more confidently. They spend less time navigating systems and more time addressing the customer’s needs.

Agents without these tools are often expected to deliver the same outcomes while managing significantly more manual work. Over time, that gap becomes increasingly visible in performance metrics.

The result is a new kind of workforce divide. Organisations that deploy AI-assisted workflows are beginning to see higher productivity, faster onboarding and more consistent service quality. Those that rely solely on traditional processes are finding it harder to keep up.

This does not mean that the human role is becoming less important. If anything, the opposite is true. As automation handles more routine tasks, the interactions that reach human agents tend to be more complex, emotionally sensitive or commercially significant. These situations require empathy, judgment and communication skills that technology cannot easily replicate.

Forward-thinking organisations are recognising this shift and adjusting their approach to workforce development. Instead of preparing agents for a purely transactional role, they are investing in skills such as analytical thinking, emotional intelligence and digital fluency. Understanding how to work alongside AI systems is becoming part of the modern contact centre skillset.

This evolution is also changing how contact centres are perceived within organisations. Rather than operating purely as cost centres, they are increasingly becoming sources of operational intelligence. Every interaction generates valuable insights into customer behaviour, product issues and service gaps. When AI systems analyse these interactions at scale, the contact centre becomes a powerful feedback engine for the entire business.

This shift is already visible in organisations adopting unified platforms that bring together omnichannel engagement, CRM, workforce management, AI and speech analytics into a single operational layer. At Coligo, this approach is enabling contact centres to reduce complexity, embed intelligence directly into workflows and unlock a new level of agent performance.

The conversation about AI replacing agents therefore misses the point. The real transformation is happening in how humans and technology work together.

AI is exceptionally good at analysing data, identifying patterns and performing repetitive tasks at speed. Humans remain better at interpreting nuance, navigating complex emotions and making contextual decisions. The organisations that succeed in the coming years will be those that combine these strengths effectively.

In that environment, the most valuable agents will not be the ones who try to compete with technology. They will be the ones who know how to use it.

AI will not replace contact centre agents.

But agents who use AI will increasingly outperform those who do not.